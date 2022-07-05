Suffolk museum welcomes 500 visitors for military vehicle display

A display of military vehicles at a Suffolk museum was ‘heaving’ over the weekend as 500 visitors enjoyed the warm weather to look at the historic exhibits.

Lydia Kirk, publicity officer at Parham Airfield Museum, near Framlingham, said: “The weather was perfect, the atmosphere was great, the vehicles were beautiful, the tea room was standing room only for large parts of the day and the actual museum was heaving with visitors.

“Children's laughter during the Punch & Judy shows could be heard echoing all around.

“What a fantastic day.”

Old Minis were among the classic cars on show - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The exhibition took place on Sunday from 10.30am until 5pm.

The airfield is home to the 390th Bomb Group Memorial Air Museum, which is housed in the control tower and houses artefacts relating to the 390th Bomb Group, 8th United States Air Force, which was based there during the Second World War.

Crowds enjoyed the warm weather at Parham - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Museum of the British Resistance Organisation is also based there, which houses exhibits relating to the work of auxiliary units, who would have provided resistance should the Germans have invaded during the Second World War.

For more information, visit https://www.parhamairfieldmuseum.co.uk

Motorbikes were also on display - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND



