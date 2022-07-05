News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk museum welcomes 500 visitors for military vehicle display

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 11:00 AM July 5, 2022
Parham Airfield Museum was heaving as 500 visitors looked at classic vehicles

Parham Airfield Museum was heaving as 500 visitors looked at classic vehicles - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A display of military vehicles at a Suffolk museum was ‘heaving’ over the weekend as 500 visitors enjoyed the warm weather to look at the historic exhibits. 

Lydia Kirk, publicity officer at Parham Airfield Museum, near Framlingham, said: “The weather was perfect, the atmosphere was great, the vehicles were beautiful, the tea room was standing room only for large parts of the day and the actual museum was heaving with visitors.  

“Children's laughter during the Punch & Judy shows could be heard echoing all around.  

“What a fantastic day.”

Old Minis were among the classic cars on show

Old Minis were among the classic cars on show - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The exhibition took place on Sunday from 10.30am until 5pm. 

The airfield is home to the 390th Bomb Group Memorial Air Museum, which is housed in the control tower and houses artefacts relating to the 390th Bomb Group, 8th United States Air Force, which was based there during the Second World War.

Crowds enjoyed the warm weather at Parham

Crowds enjoyed the warm weather at Parham - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Museum of the British Resistance Organisation is also based there, which houses exhibits relating to the work of auxiliary units, who would have provided resistance should the Germans have invaded during the Second World War. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Fuel protests: Twelve miles of queues reported on A12
  2. 2 Man in 40s stabbed at town centre multi-storey car park
  3. 3 'We're going to push back!' - Ashton's message to Norwich City
  1. 4 Macauley Bonne: Town is not a closed book... I've got unfinished business
  2. 5 Suspected drink driver arrested after three cars damaged in crash
  3. 6 Tent, kitchen units and bedding dumped in 'unsightly' fly-tipping
  4. 7 Dobra signs for Cook's Chesterfield after Ipswich departure
  5. 8 Road closed and person trapped in car after crash
  6. 9 Suffolk's first blue badge prosecution for Haverhill woman
  7. 10 7 of the prettiest cafes in Suffolk

For more information, visit https://www.parhamairfieldmuseum.co.uk 

Motorbikes were also on display

Motorbikes were also on display - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


Framlingham News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

A12 speed camera

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Driver blamed Amazon training for 13 speeding offences in Suffolk

Dominic Bareham

person
Kevin Beattie has been impressed by David McGoldrick this season. Picture: PAGEPIX

Football

Former Blue McGoldrick linked with League One move

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Our housing stock is becoming more eco-friendly, says Jan Hÿtch. Picture: Getty Images

West Suffolk Council

Go-ahead given for 40 new homes in Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Fuel prices at BP in Martlesham

A12

Protests against soaring fuel prices planned for Monday

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon