Gallery

Which mushrooms picked in Suffolk are safe to eat?

The Fly Agaric mushroom Picture: TONY WILLS TONY WILLS

More mushrooms are appearing in Suffolk's countryside than usual - but naturalists are reminding would-be foragers not to pick deadly fungi.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yellow Stainers, found in October 2019 in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Although they resemble shop-bought white mushrooms, they will cause vomiting if eaten Picture: NEIL MAHLER Yellow Stainers, found in October 2019 in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Although they resemble shop-bought white mushrooms, they will cause vomiting if eaten Picture: NEIL MAHLER

Fungi grow in all sorts of environments, some specific to species of trees, but they typically thrive in damp and shady conditions with readily available organic matter to use as a food source.

It is thought their numbers are growing due to the wetter weather in the county compared to this time last year.

Suffolk Mushroom Recorder Neil Mahler, who catalogues the different species of mushrooms that appear in Suffolk, has two messages for people considering going foraging: Only pick what you need and only pick what you know.

"It used to be the case people thought of toadstools as poisonous things in the woods and mushrooms as the things we buy in the supermarket, but now we call fungi in the countryside mushrooms too.

"People out foraging don't always appreciate there's no need to go out into the countryside and pick everything you see.

"This time of year animals want to fatten up for the winter period.

The Deathcap, which is responsible for more deaths than any other mushroom worldwide Picture: NEIL MAHLER The Deathcap, which is responsible for more deaths than any other mushroom worldwide Picture: NEIL MAHLER

"There's a danger that species of mushrooms will become rarer if people keep picking them.

"I'd encourage people to only pick in moderation and for their immediate needs."

Mr Mahler added that even the poisonous mushrooms may taste delicious if eaten.

"They don't all look like shop-bought white mushrooms, but people do assume that anything that looks like that can be eaten.

"One of these is called the Yellow Stainer, which bruises yellow when squeezed.

"If you put that into your frying pan it'll spoil your whole dish. It won't kill you but it'll make you sick.

Lion's Mane has been found scarcely in Suffolk and is protected in the UK, but grows redily in the US and can be bought as an over-the-counter supplement Picture: NEIL MAHLER Lion's Mane has been found scarcely in Suffolk and is protected in the UK, but grows redily in the US and can be bought as an over-the-counter supplement Picture: NEIL MAHLER

"Another one which is much more dangerous is the Deathcap, which is olive green in colour.

"When people pick them by mistake they fry them up they say they're delicious - people have been asked before they died and said so.

"Just because something tastes nice doesn't mean that it's edible."

Only a few species of mushroom in the UK are protected under law, but Mr Mahler wants people to consider collecting photographs rather than specimens of the mushrooms that grow in Suffolk.

One in particular is the Lion's Mane mushroom - known as the Bearded Tooth in the UK.

"It's very good to eat and if you look on an American website you'll see you can pick it, but in the UK it's very rare and shouldn't be picked," added Mr Mahler.

The Jelly Ear fungus Picture: KATJA SCHULZ The Jelly Ear fungus Picture: KATJA SCHULZ

What does Suffolk Wildlife Trust say?

Ben McFarland, head of conservation at Suffolk Wildlife Trust, said: "While it's great that people can get out and about and enjoy the autumn season, as always with foraging it's important to be aware of the potential wildlife impact.

"Never collect from nature reserves and always be mindful of disturbing roosting birds as well as wading birds on estuaries.

"Wild food is wonderful, but it is also vital for the survival of many species."

What mushrooms might I see in Suffolk this time of year?

Here are just some of the many mushrooms Suffolk Wildlife Trust say you might see in Suffolk right now:

The Beefsteak Mushroom Picture: THEAGOTTMER The Beefsteak Mushroom Picture: THEAGOTTMER

Jelly ear fungus

So named because it has a fleshy, velvety feel and similar shape to the human ear, this mushroom grows all year round and historically used to treat sore throats.

The Oyster Mushroom Picture: ROSSER1954 The Oyster Mushroom Picture: ROSSER1954

Beef steak fungus

Found on oak trees, this fungus changes colour with age and when fully developed resembles a raw beef steak.

The Mosaic Puffball Picture: GEORGE CHERNILEVSKY The Mosaic Puffball Picture: GEORGE CHERNILEVSKY

Oyster mushroom

A common edible mushroom, it is usually found growing on deciduous trees.

You may also want to watch:

The Stinkhorn Picture: ATABONG ARMSTRONG The Stinkhorn Picture: ATABONG ARMSTRONG

Fly agaric - Poisonous

Has distinctive looking red fungus with white warty spots and has been used as an insecticide.

The Earthstar mushroom Picture: TRAUDYDEQUADROS The Earthstar mushroom Picture: TRAUDYDEQUADROS

Mosaic puffball

Grows on grassland and sandy heath and has been used as an antibiotic in the past.

The Shaggy Inkcap Picture: ALASTAIR RAE The Shaggy Inkcap Picture: ALASTAIR RAE

Stinkhorn

A tall, white fungus with a slimy, dark olive-colored cone, it is found near rotting wood and smells like rotting flesh, attracting insects. Despite all these qualities, it is also edible.

Chicken of the Woods fungus Pictyre: SARAH SMITH Chicken of the Woods fungus Pictyre: SARAH SMITH

Earth star

When young the fungus resembles a puffball, but then the outer layer splits to form a characteristic star shape.

The Amethyst Deceiver Picture: IAN KIRK The Amethyst Deceiver Picture: IAN KIRK

Shaggy inkcap

Usually found on grassland, when they first emerge they are cylindrical, and then the bell-shaped caps open out. The mushroom also turns black and dissolves shortly after picking.

Chicken of the woods

Usually found on oak trees, it has been known to grow to up to 45kg in weight and - incredibly - tastes like chicken. Causes the tree it grows on to rot.

Amethyst deceiver

Found in both deciduous and coniferous forests, new mushrooms are lavender in colour but soon fade, making them harder to identify.