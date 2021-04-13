Published: 2:53 PM April 13, 2021

Six unions have come together to ensure Suffolk schoolchildren don't miss out on music lessons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Music Matters Coalition is formed of the Mother's Union, the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers, the National Education Union, Unison, Unite the union and Voice Community — all of whom believe access to music is a priority for every child and young person.

The coalition has put together a survey for school staff, music educators, parents/carers, pupils and community partners, to ask which aspects of music education are important to them.

Suffolk spokesperson for the National Education Union and member of the coalition Graham White said: “We are deeply concerned about the impact the pandemic is having on children and young people’s opportunities to access music education.

"There is a real risk that pupils growing up could miss out on music unless there is a renewed focus on this from policy makers at all levels.

“We want children, young people, their parents and carers and everyone working in music education in Suffolk to take part in the survey to share their experiences of why music is so important.

"We will use the survey result to raise the importance of music with government bodies, the local council, school and community partners to influence much needed improvements for children and young people.”

To fill out the survey click here.