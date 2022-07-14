New Suffolk festival will celebrate town's Brian Eno connections

Legendary music producer Brian Eno, who was born in Melton - Credit: Vickie Flores

A new Suffolk music festival is only a couple of months away which will be celebrating a town’s connections with acclaimed composer Brian Eno.

The three-day Ambient Music Festival will be taking place in Woodbridge over the weekend of September 23-25 and will feature a performance in St Mary's Church by pianist and composer Tom Rogerson, who worked with Eno, known as the "father of ambient music".

The Longshed in Tide Mill Way will be the venue for many of the festival events, which will include a daily ‘Chill in the Longshed,’ with visual music and films ‘Sisters with Transistors’ and ‘Exploring the Music Metaverse’.

There will also be a local food market, yoga, children’s events, workshops, poetry and wellbeing sessions, along with displays about how climate change affects the River Deben.

The River Declaration will also be read, focused on the rights of the River Deben, including to flow freely, to be free from pollution and the right to native biodiversity.

Producer Jan Pulsford said: “Woodbridge has a special feeling - the river and light inspire many artists and musicians.

“Brian Eno, known as the ‘Father of Ambient Music’ and his brother Roger grew up here. This weekend is celebrating our link to ambient music.”

Eno, who was synthesiser player with glam rock band Roxy Music in the 1970s, is well known as a producer for bands including Talking Heads, U2 and Coldplay, among others.

Other music performers include Girl in a Gale, 100 Poems, Tallulah Goodtimes, Bonuru, Mawhrin Skel, Aartwork, Sundowners, Mix Master Lyon, Dronescape, Anthony Awad, Hardwired, Tristan Burfield, Daryl Robinson, Under the Sun, Nick Nicholson Electron Chorus and Will Fergusson.

The events are due to finish at 10pm each day.

Tickets include a weekend ticket costing £15 per person, which gives entrance to all events.

Day tickets cost £10 and children under-13s enter free with any adult ticket.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/345761671467