Suffolk coast music festival returned for the second time

Honey and the Bear perform at Ness Fest - Credit: Bev Levett

A music festival on the Suffolk coast featured a wide array of acts designed to cater for all tastes.

The Ness Fest took place on Sizewell cliff on Saturday and featured bands performing pop, blues, rock and folk songs, as well as reggae and ska.

Among the acts were the eight-piece pop and rock group Hurricane Wolves, while folk was provided by the duo Honey and The Bear.

The Random Blues Company provided a range of tunes from artists including Gary Moore, Jimi Hendrix and Rory Gallagher.

Meanwhile, the Lowestoft-based group Graffitied Soul provided covers from bands including The Cult, Tina Turner and Blondie.

An indoors acoustic stage was also provided at the second rendition of the event, which raises money for The Wardens Trust, a charity that provides facilities for disabled people in east Suffolk.