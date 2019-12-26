E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

PUBLISHED: 12:33 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 26 December 2019

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

JULIE WELLS

Speculation has grown over a mysterious object seen in the skies over Suffolk on Christmas Day - with many thinking it was a fighter jet.

Pictures have emerged of what looks like a plane heading directly upwards, with vertical vapour trails.

Emily Brown said she was visiting in-laws in Aldeburgh and captured a picture of the so-called mystery object.

"We were wondering if anybody else saw this mysterious UFO in the sky about 8am this morning?

"It was going straight up until it disappeared and we'd love to know what it actually was."

Meanwhile, Griff Chamberlain wrote on Facebook: "Did anyone hear or see this strange anomaly in the sky this morning. Approx time 8am.

"This was not the International Space Station as this traversed the sky at 6.54am, and the ISS does not leave a trail.

"This coincided with the bedroom door rattling and it appears other folk heard a noise, possibly associated with this, at this time.

"It does look like a missile being launched."

Julie Wells captured two striking photos of the object in the skies over Snape while she was out walking her dog.

Others on social media speculated that it may be a fighter jet - either a F-15 or a Typhoon - from one of Suffolk's RAF bases.

This morning, RAF Lakenheath updated its social media channels to feature a post suggesting they had been called out to a 'holiday sortie' in Suffolk yesterday morning.

They posted: "Another successful holiday sortie for jolly Kris Kringle.

"Thank you for the fresh supply of toys and treats. See you next year!"

The base commander at RAF Lakenheath said they could not confirm or deny that the object was in fact a fighter jet.

We have contacted its public affairs department for further comment.

