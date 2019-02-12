Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Attractions praise staff and volunteers after winning awards

PUBLISHED: 11:30 13 February 2019

RSPB Minsmere has praised its volunteers for winning the welcome award by VisitEngland. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

RSPB Minsmere has praised its volunteers for winning the welcome award by VisitEngland. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Staff and volunteers have been praised at three East Anglian attractions which have scooped awards for making visitors feel welcome.

RSPB Lakenheath has now won its fourth VisitEngland welcome award. Picture: GREGG BROWNRSPB Lakenheath has now won its fourth VisitEngland welcome award. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two Suffolk nature reserves - RSPB Lakenheath and RSPB Minsmere - and Colchester Castle have all received “Welcome” awards from VisitEngland for 2018.

David Rogers, site manager at Lakenheath Fen Nature Reserve, said: “It’s great to be recognised by the Welcome award.

“It’s all down to our friendly set of volunteers. They are all extremely knowledgeable and many of them are keen birdwatchers themselves with an intimate knowledge of the reserve.

“We really try to tailor the visit to each person that walks through the door – for example if they come in with a big camera we would tell them where to go to get the perfect snap of a Kingfisher. Or if they’re a family with children we might suggest that they try pond dipping.”

Colchester Castle was one of the three attractions in Suffolk to be awarded the welcome award by VisitEngland. Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCILColchester Castle was one of the three attractions in Suffolk to be awarded the welcome award by VisitEngland. Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Mr Rogers puts the reserves success all down to being welcoming, enthusiastic and tailoring the visitor’s experience.

This mindset is also similar to that at RSPB Minsmere reserve – which also praised its large pool of volunteers.

Ian Barthorpe, visitor experience officer who was worked at the reserve for the past 16 years, said: “We pride ourselves on trying to give visitors an enjoyable visit, from the moment they arrive to the moment they go home.”

Mr Barthorpe also believes it is his friendly and knowledgeable volunteers, who are a reflection of the reserve’s high quality training.

It is the first time Minsmere has won the welcome award but for Lakenheath it is its fourth win in the past five years.

Colchester Castle was also awarded the welcome award for its visitor services.

Councillor Tim Young, who is the portfolio holder for business and culture, said: “We are delighted to win our first VisitEngland award.

“I’m not surprised as it’s a stunning building – but I have to give praise to the fantastic staff who always show great quality and professionalism with their knowledge of the castle.”

A spokesman for Visit England said: “This accolade is awarded to those attractions that give visitors a genuinely excellent welcome to their attraction.

“This goes to those teams who go the extra mile to ensure their visitors are really well looked after and get the most out of their visit.”

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Passengers face delays after person hit by train

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading for London, Stock Image

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teen found guilty of involvement in ‘flour bombing’ attack

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

Murder victim’s mum - ‘Knife crime can happen to anyone’

Tom Brittain, who was murdered in Colchester in March 2013 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Search for elderly woman called off after body found in sea

Diane Hatherly is missing from West Mersea Picture: ARCHANT

Councillor dropped from Tory candidates list after another clash with party

Christopher Hudson has not been selected to fight the district election. Picture: SIMON LEE

How to spot the signs that a “county line” drug supply is operating in your neighbourhood

Tonya Antonis from Suffolk police said bosses could not get complacent, but work to tackle county lines had proved effective to date. Picture: SU ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists