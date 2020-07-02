E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Schools to return in full from September – but union says plan to abandon social distancing is ‘reckless’

PUBLISHED: 12:58 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 02 July 2020

Social distancing measures in schools are expected to be relaxed when all pupils return in September. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Social distancing measures in schools are expected to be relaxed when all pupils return in September. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk education union has warned that having full classes in September without effective social distancing will be “reckless” and “potentially dangerous”.

Graham White from the Suffolk branch of the National Education Union said that no social distancing would be Graham White from the Suffolk branch of the National Education Union said that no social distancing would be "potentially dangerous". Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Proposals leaked earlier this week and confirmed by the Government on Thursday, July 2, said that all pupils would return in September in bubbles of full class sizes or year groups.

Whole year group bubbles for secondary schools could have up to 240 pupils.

The Government also confirmed that pupils would be encouraged to keep their distance from each other and staff, but no formal one-metre social distancing measure was in place.

The Suffolk branch of the National Education Union (NEU) said it has serious concerns.

Spokesman Graham White said: “It appears that the government now feels that full reopening of schools with no effective social distancing, no need for face coverings, no need for testing or temperature checks plus no need for flexibility over groups is completely acceptable and safe for pupils, staff, parents and wider families.

“The NEU feels this is being reckless and potentially a dangerous act. The government has not published any scientific evidence to back up this decision.

You may also want to watch:

“We have seen an easing of lockdown in a number of countries followed by an increase in Covid cases.

“We have seen an easing of lockdown in England but there are still social distancing restrictions and still some activities which are not deemed safe yet.”

Mr White said the union was seeking clarity from the Department for Education on transport arrangements, isolation procedures, use of supply staff and bubble sizes.

The union has called for the scientific modelling to be published, greater dialogue with the unions on September plans and more cash to support schools in putting safety measures in place.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson said: “We have already seen more than 1.5million children and young people return, but we must make sure all pupils can go back to school in September, giving them the opportunity to thrive and fulfil their potential.

“I want to reassure parents and families that we are doing everything we can to make sure schools, nurseries, colleges and other providers are as safe as possible for children and staff, and will continue to work closely with the country’s best scientific and medical experts to ensure that is the case.”

Other measures in the Government’s guidance include action plans for schools where a positive case is confirmed, and access to testing for all staff, pupils and their families where necessary.

Schools will be expected to have plans for remote teaching where pupils are self-isolating.

The Government confirmed attendance from September would be mandatory.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Schools to return in full from September – but union says plan to abandon social distancing is ‘reckless’

Social distancing measures in schools are expected to be relaxed when all pupils return in September. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Middy will weather the storm, say railway team as they reveal it is not reopening yet

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway has decided to stay closed until the threat posed by Coronavirus has been dealt with Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ed Sheeran signs letter calling for urgent action to save live music industry

Ed Sheeran performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2017 Picture: PA

Truck driver in court over 146kg heroin and cocaine find at port

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Big changes planned for Foxhall Recycling Centre unveiled

Foxhall Recycling Centre will now accept vans, trailers and trade waste alongside 10 other tips across Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN