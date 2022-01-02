News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Magical' New Year's Day baby born on living room floor

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 7:00 PM January 2, 2022
Sofia Davies, one of the first babies born in 2022

Sofia Davies, one of the first babies born in 2022 - Credit: Lauren Davies

A first-time mum has described it as "amazing" to start 2022 with a new baby after giving birth at her brother's home.

Lauren Davies said it was a complete surprise to go into labour at her brother Connor's house in Bury St Edmunds following a family New Year's Eve party.

One of the first babies of the year, Sofia was born at 4.40am weighing 9Ib 1oz on her uncle's living room floor.

Lauren Davies with Sofia who was born after a family New Year's Eve get-together at her brother's house

Lauren Davies with Sofia who was born after a family New Year's Eve get-together at her brother's house - Credit: Lauren Davies

Lauren, 18, from Haverhill, said: "It is so amazing, the feeling of bringing in the New Year with a new life.

"It's something so big, you can never describe the feeling. It's magical."

Lauren was a week overdue and didn't suspect at all she would give birth on New Year's Day.

"It was just a waiting game really," she said. "The morning of New Year's Eve I just woke up and I just felt quite unwell in general. 

"There were no signs of labour and we celebrated the New Year with a nice family get-together at my brother's. We watched the fireworks on TV."

Lauren Davies with her brother Connor on her 18th birthday

Lauren Davies with her brother Connor on her 18th birthday - Credit: Contributed

Most Read

  1. 1 13 young loan players McKenna could turn to
  2. 2 Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Bury St Edmunds
  3. 3 Shock after New Year's Day attack at high street address in Bury St Edmunds
  1. 4 14 Suffolk shops that closed during 2021
  2. 5 Major changes ahead for household bin collections in Suffolk
  3. 6 Driving ban for 81-year-old woman stopped on Christmas Eve
  4. 7 Nightclub's New Year boost not hampered by Covid pass issues
  5. 8 What Ipswich Town's January transfer window 'reshuffle' could look like
  6. 9 Mapped: Covid cases continue to soar across Suffolk and North Essex
  7. 10 Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

She started getting contractions in the early hours of the morning and was told by the hospital to see how she got on, saying it was unlikely to be quick.

But at about 3.30am, she said the pain "just came out of nowhere" again and her waters broke while she was on the phone to the hospital's labour suite.

Lauren said she started to bleed quite a lot and paramedics arrived at about 4.30am.

"As I stood up, baby just like fell out and the paramedics just caught her," she said.

She added: "My brother will never forget it. He was just really emotional and happy."

Lauren Davies, pictured at West Suffolk Hospital, said it was 'so magical' to have had Sofia on New Year's Day

Lauren Davies, pictured at West Suffolk Hospital, said it was 'so magical' to have had Sofia on New Year's Day - Credit: Contributed

Lauren, who had no pain relief during labour, said the birth had been "quite traumatic" with her and baby both needing medical attention.

"I couldn't thank everyone enough for the support I was given and it's an amazing way to start the New Year. Thankfully, we are both on the mend."

Lauren hopes they can return home from West Suffolk Hospital in a few days' time. 


West Suffolk Hospital
Bury St Edmunds News
Haverhill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jackson was a serving officer at the time but resigned in July this year Picture: ARCHANT

A12

Woman dies following medical emergency on A12

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are battling a large industrial unit blaze in Braintree

Essex Live News | Updated

Firefighters to 'remain throughout the night' to battle large industrial...

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Beach huts on Felixstowe prom will not be placed on the beach this year due to the erosion on the be

East Suffolk Council

Owners object to moving as new sites revealed for prom beach huts

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
People in Suffolk have been recognised in the New Year Honours list for 2022

Who made the 2022 New Year's Honours list from Suffolk?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon