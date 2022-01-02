Sofia Davies, one of the first babies born in 2022 - Credit: Lauren Davies

A first-time mum has described it as "amazing" to start 2022 with a new baby after giving birth at her brother's home.

Lauren Davies said it was a complete surprise to go into labour at her brother Connor's house in Bury St Edmunds following a family New Year's Eve party.

One of the first babies of the year, Sofia was born at 4.40am weighing 9Ib 1oz on her uncle's living room floor.

Lauren Davies with Sofia who was born after a family New Year's Eve get-together at her brother's house - Credit: Lauren Davies

Lauren, 18, from Haverhill, said: "It is so amazing, the feeling of bringing in the New Year with a new life.

"It's something so big, you can never describe the feeling. It's magical."

Lauren was a week overdue and didn't suspect at all she would give birth on New Year's Day.

"It was just a waiting game really," she said. "The morning of New Year's Eve I just woke up and I just felt quite unwell in general.

"There were no signs of labour and we celebrated the New Year with a nice family get-together at my brother's. We watched the fireworks on TV."

Lauren Davies with her brother Connor on her 18th birthday - Credit: Contributed

She started getting contractions in the early hours of the morning and was told by the hospital to see how she got on, saying it was unlikely to be quick.

But at about 3.30am, she said the pain "just came out of nowhere" again and her waters broke while she was on the phone to the hospital's labour suite.

Lauren said she started to bleed quite a lot and paramedics arrived at about 4.30am.

"As I stood up, baby just like fell out and the paramedics just caught her," she said.

She added: "My brother will never forget it. He was just really emotional and happy."

Lauren Davies, pictured at West Suffolk Hospital, said it was 'so magical' to have had Sofia on New Year's Day - Credit: Contributed

Lauren, who had no pain relief during labour, said the birth had been "quite traumatic" with her and baby both needing medical attention.

"I couldn't thank everyone enough for the support I was given and it's an amazing way to start the New Year. Thankfully, we are both on the mend."

Lauren hopes they can return home from West Suffolk Hospital in a few days' time.



