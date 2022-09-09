News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk New Year Honours recipients' tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 7:00 AM September 9, 2022
Ipswich resident Tiger De Souza received the MBE for providing leadership to volunteers during the pandemic

Ipswich resident Tiger De Souza received the MBE for providing leadership to volunteers during the pandemic - Credit: SONYA DUNCAN

Recipients of New Year’s Honours in 2022 from the Queen have spoken of their sadness at her death. 

Stowmarket resident Krystal Vittles received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to enhance and improve libraries in Suffolk.

Krystal Vittles received the BEM for her services to libraries

Krystal Vittles received the BEM for her services to libraries - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She said: "My feelings are very similar to Suffolk Libraries. She was obviously a great monarch who was well-loved and reigned for so long and it is going to be very strange not having the Queen in our lives.  

“Moving forward, I wish the new monarch the best of luck and as a library we are going to do what we can to celebrate her life and service.  

“I have a lot of respect for the institution of monarch and what she did for our country over such a long service. We must all respect that and mourn that appropriately." 

Ipswich resident Tiger De Souza, volunteering and inclusion director at the National Trust, was due to visit Buckingham Palace in a month to become a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for providing leadership to the charity’s 50,000 volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He said: “I think she has been such a strong, constant support for the nation. I think everyone’s probably in a state of shock at the moment and with the turmoil that we have endured as a nation over the last few years, I think losing Her Majesty at this time is the worst thing that could happen and I am immensely sad. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Why are people in Suffolk struggling to get their EVRi delivery?
  2. 2 Emergency services called to 'serious incident' in Suffolk village
  3. 3 Sewage warning issued for Suffolk beach after heavy rainfall
  1. 4 Double murder probe launched after two women stabbed to death in home
  2. 5 EFL to decide on weekend fixtures tomorrow morning as Friday games axed
  3. 6 McKenna priced at 16/1 to be next Brighton manager
  4. 7 Two Suffolk restaurants named among best places to stay in UK
  5. 8 Inside the 'hush hush' Suffolk restaurant celebrities love
  6. 9 Much-loved village pub to stand closed after landlords move on
  7. 10 Tributes paid as man who died in crash is named

“I think the most important thing right now is that we all respect the period of mourning. There aren’t many people alive today who have known another monarch and that 70 years of service is tremendous and I think we are all incredibly grateful for what she has done for us.” 

Ipswich mum Crystal Stanley received the BEM after her idea of creating a Rainbow Trail in support of NHS and keyworkers during the pandemic was adopted nationwide. 

She said: “I am really sad to hear of her death. She even mentioned the rainbows during one of her speeches during lockdown. She served for a long period of time, 70 years, so she has done amazing and she has reigned since she was 21. 

“It is going to be a loss without her. She was well known and she will be missed.” 

Suffolk

Don't Miss

The BBC filming in Saxmundham for a special episode of the Detectorists written, directerd and starr

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suffolk railway station renamed for TV filming

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The opening date for The Swan in Worlingworth has been announced

Opening date announced for much-loved Suffolk pub after years of closure

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Sausages being produced

290 jobs at risk as meat firm proposes Suffolk site closure

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
New housing estates to be built in Stowupland PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Outline plans for 300 homes in Suffolk town recommended for approval

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon