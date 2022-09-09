Suffolk New Year Honours recipients' tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Recipients of New Year’s Honours in 2022 from the Queen have spoken of their sadness at her death.

Stowmarket resident Krystal Vittles received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to enhance and improve libraries in Suffolk.

Krystal Vittles received the BEM for her services to libraries - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She said: "My feelings are very similar to Suffolk Libraries. She was obviously a great monarch who was well-loved and reigned for so long and it is going to be very strange not having the Queen in our lives.

“Moving forward, I wish the new monarch the best of luck and as a library we are going to do what we can to celebrate her life and service.

“I have a lot of respect for the institution of monarch and what she did for our country over such a long service. We must all respect that and mourn that appropriately."

Ipswich resident Tiger De Souza, volunteering and inclusion director at the National Trust, was due to visit Buckingham Palace in a month to become a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for providing leadership to the charity’s 50,000 volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “I think she has been such a strong, constant support for the nation. I think everyone’s probably in a state of shock at the moment and with the turmoil that we have endured as a nation over the last few years, I think losing Her Majesty at this time is the worst thing that could happen and I am immensely sad.

“I think the most important thing right now is that we all respect the period of mourning. There aren’t many people alive today who have known another monarch and that 70 years of service is tremendous and I think we are all incredibly grateful for what she has done for us.”

Ipswich mum Crystal Stanley received the BEM after her idea of creating a Rainbow Trail in support of NHS and keyworkers during the pandemic was adopted nationwide.

She said: “I am really sad to hear of her death. She even mentioned the rainbows during one of her speeches during lockdown. She served for a long period of time, 70 years, so she has done amazing and she has reigned since she was 21.

“It is going to be a loss without her. She was well known and she will be missed.”