News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

New Year's Day event cancelled amid Covid concerns

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:20 AM December 24, 2021
Mid-Suffolk Light Railway held a children's Easter bunny hunt over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL E

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway Steam and Light festival has been cancelled this year - Credit: Rachel Edge

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway Steam and Light festival has been postponed as organisers "err on the side of caution" amid Covid concerns. 

The event, which was set to take place at Brockford Station near Mendlesham, was planned for Saturday, January 1. 

However, organisers have said that the uncertainty surrounding the ability to run a safe event is the reason why the event has been cancelled. 

This decision means that the museum and railway will be closed both for the exhibition and running of trains on News Year's Day.

The events committee of the Mid Suffolk Light Railway said in a statement: "We apologise for the disappointment, but we are sure that visitors and supporters of the Middy will appreciate us erring on the side of caution at this time of the potential worsening of the Covid crisis.

"Together with the likelihood of further restrictions, maybe, being implemented this uncertainty coupled with our wish to keep visitors, exhibitors and volunteers safe has to be the correct strategy at this time."

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover stolen from driveway of property in east Suffolk
  2. 2 County braced for 2,000-plus new homes after land approvals
  3. 3 Seven new food businesses opening in Suffolk in 2022
  1. 4 'We have no idea what's coming' - Ainsworth on facing Ipswich
  2. 5 Woman jailed for third offence of dangerous driving in two years
  3. 6 Chocolate firm gets go-ahead for Suffolk factory creating 220 jobs
  4. 7 Former hospital site to become 120 new homes
  5. 8 KOA podcast: First impressions of McKenna and players who could thrive now
  6. 9 'I like the thought of me and Nors playing together' - Bonne on Norwood partnership
  7. 10 Man in hospital with serious internal injuries after crashing into tree
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Crown Court

Man shot at 12 times in 'suspected terrorist incident' at Suffolk RAF base

Jane Hunt

person
The Swan in Needham Market is closing for Christmas Day

Christmas

Pub announces Christmas Day closure to give staff day with family

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kieran McKenna took charge of Ipswich Town training for the first time this morning

Football

'I know quite a lot about the squad' - McKenna takes first training session

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visited Waveney Foodbank on Tuesday, December 21.

Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon