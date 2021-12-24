New Year's Day event cancelled amid Covid concerns
- Credit: Rachel Edge
The Mid Suffolk Light Railway Steam and Light festival has been postponed as organisers "err on the side of caution" amid Covid concerns.
The event, which was set to take place at Brockford Station near Mendlesham, was planned for Saturday, January 1.
However, organisers have said that the uncertainty surrounding the ability to run a safe event is the reason why the event has been cancelled.
This decision means that the museum and railway will be closed both for the exhibition and running of trains on News Year's Day.
The events committee of the Mid Suffolk Light Railway said in a statement: "We apologise for the disappointment, but we are sure that visitors and supporters of the Middy will appreciate us erring on the side of caution at this time of the potential worsening of the Covid crisis.
"Together with the likelihood of further restrictions, maybe, being implemented this uncertainty coupled with our wish to keep visitors, exhibitors and volunteers safe has to be the correct strategy at this time."
