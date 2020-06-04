E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Goodwill gesture or safety hazard? Rainbow-painted bridge to be restored to original colour

PUBLISHED: 12:22 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 04 June 2020

The Shingle Street bridge was painted in various colours Picture: SUPPLIED BY HOLLESLEY PC

The Shingle Street bridge was painted in various colours Picture: SUPPLIED BY HOLLESLEY PC

Supplied by Hollesley PC

It was decorated in rainbow colours in an apparent tribute to key workers during the Covid-19 crisis - but disapproving highways officials have ordered this bridge be repainted, for fear it could cause a safety hazard.

Authorities are unsure who painted the bridge between Hollesley and Shingle Street in different colours at the end of last week.

But the Highways department of Suffolk County Council has warned that painting bridges and road furniture without authorisation could present potential hazards to the environment and motorists.

The bridge crosses a creek on the only road in and out of Shingle Street, near Bawdsey, on the Suffolk coast.

It is believed to have been painted in tribute to key workers during the coronavirus crisis or to represent the government’s ‘Stay home; Protect the NHS; Save lives’ campaign.

Across Suffolk and the rest of the country, people have been displaying rainbow posters in windows of homes as a display of appreciation for the NHS and key workers during the outbreak of Covid-19.

Suffolk Highways said it appreciated the great level of support shown to all health staff, hospital employees and other key workers, but that metal parapets on bridges were painted specific colours for safety reasons.

Officials said the bridge had been listed to be restored to its original Highways-approved standard colour.

Hollesley Parish Council also acknowledged the gesture was probably good-natured, but said the bridge should remain white in order to be visible to road users, particularly at night.

A spokeswoman for the highways department said: “Suffolk Highways paints the metal parapets on our bridges not only to protect them but also to increase their visibility to road users, with white being the most effective colour.

“The paints used are to an approved highways standard designed to provide a durable coating for many years.

“While we appreciate the great level of support and appreciation shown to our key workers, Suffolk Highways does not condone painting their bridges without authorisation.

“Working within a live carriageway is particularly dangerous and the environmental risks of paint spills is significant.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Goodwill gesture or safety hazard? Rainbow-painted bridge to be restored to original colour

The Shingle Street bridge was painted in various colours Picture: SUPPLIED BY HOLLESLEY PC

Public libraries set to reopen by July

Bruce Leeke is chief executive of Suffolk Libraries. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I hope I’m wrong’ - Lambert expects League One season to be cancelled next week

Paul Lambert expects the League One season to be cancelled next week. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Logistics firm keeps forward momentum with “plan and invest” strategy

Cory Brothers group managing director Peter Wilson, who is pursuing an outward-looking strategy for the company Picture: MIKE BOWDEN
Drive 24