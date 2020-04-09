Video

NHS staff thank public ‘heroes’ for staying at home

CEO of ESNEFT Nick Hulme clapped for public 'heros' for staying at home. Picture: NICK HULME Archant

Medical staff have showed their appreciation for the public for self-distancing as thousands took to the streets to clap for key workers.

Staff from the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, lead by their CEO, Nick Hulme, were seen in a video clapping in appreciation to all those who have followed the government’s stringent guidelines.

In the video, which was posted on twitter, Mr Hulme said: “This evening we want to thank you the public.

“You’re the heroes for staying at home so instead of you clapping us this evening, we’d like to clap you . Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives.”

The message was posted as people from across Suffolk took to the streets to clap for the NHS.

For the third week-in-a-row, members of the public stood outside their homes and showed their appreciation for all the key workers who are continuing to support communities across the county and the country.

Fireworks, car horns, whistles and cheers could be heard as the public showed their gratitude.