People from Suffolk wanted for Nick Knowles TV show

Nick Knowles is looking for people from Suffolk to take part in his Big House Clearout show. - Credit: PA

Producers of Nick Knowles' Big House Clearout are looking for people from Suffolk to take part in the second series of the show.

The Channel 5 programme, presented by the the DIY SOS star, helps families fall back in love with their homes.

Knowles and his team of designers help people on the show transform their unloved, cluttered rooms into something special, to create a home they can enjoy once more.

A family from Lowestoft featured in the first series of the show and Knowles helped the family-of-four who had become "overwhelmed by a mountain of mess".

To get involved with the show email a picture of your home, a family photo and contact details to home@viacomstudiosuk.com.



