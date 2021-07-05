Nightclub owners hail July 19 reopening date after 'horrendous' closures

Video

Published: 6:20 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 6:23 PM July 5, 2021

Nightclubs are set to reopen for the first time in more than a year later this month after prime minister Boris Johnson outlined his hope to lift all Covid restrictions on July 19.

Face masks will no longer be legally required and social distancing measures will be scrapped if the government presses ahead with plans for 'Freedom Day'.

Capacity caps will also be lifted and bars and restaurants will no longer be restricted to table service.

While a final decision is to be made next week, Mr Johnson's announcement has been welcomed by those working in the nightlife industry in Suffolk.

Beth Hurley, who owns Club Infinity in Sudbury, is planning to host her event on July 23 if the measures are lifted as planned.

Beth Hurley, who manages Club Infinity in Sudbury - Credit: Club Infinity

She said: "I am hoping the restrictions will be eased and that it will bring back some sort spontaneity to a night out again.

You may also want to watch:

"It has been a long time coming. We were the first industry to close and the last to reopen.

"The only caution we have is, have they now got into a habit of opening and closing things and will we return to some normality?

"It has been horrendous, but we have got used to it."

Leyla Edwards, who manages The Club in Ipswich, revealed her business has only been able to accept a third of customers due to the restrictions.

She added: "We will welcome the changes. It will make it easier for us.

"We've been doing our best in the venues. Outside, it's out of our control.

"But the priority is safety. We don't want the rates to go up. I'm a bit torn - it will make our jobs easier."