Two vehicles collide on bridge over river

PUBLISHED: 12:04 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 26 November 2019

The crash happened on the bridge over the River Waveney at Beccles Picture: GOOGLE

The crash happened on the bridge over the River Waveney at Beccles Picture: GOOGLE

A road was blocked to traffic on Tuesday morning following a collision involving two vehicles.

Police were called to the bridge on the A146 at Beccles, on the border of Suffolk and Norfolk, just before 10.30am.

The crash involved a Ford Fiesta and a Volkswagen Golf.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said the bridge, over the River Waveney, was reportedly blocked while an ambulance crew and recovery vehicle attended the scene.

No one is thought to have been badly hurt as a result of the collision.

