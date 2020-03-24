E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Prisons ban visitors in effort to combat coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:50 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 24 March 2020

HMP Highpoint in Stradishall normally allows social visits on Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday Picture: MATTHEW USHER

HMP Highpoint in Stradishall normally allows social visits on Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Archant

Prisons across England and Wales will be closed to visitors from today as the government ramps up efforts to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Justice and Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service today announced tighter restrictions to ensure the safe and secure functioning of prisons, while enforcing social distancing.

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus at HMP Birmingham, High Down in Surrey, Manchester and Oakwood in Staffordshire.

No cases have been confirmed at prisons in the East of England.

The government has said staying at home will reduce the number of people needing hospital treatment at any one time, and protect the ability of the NHS to cope and save more lives.

Other ways to contact someone in prison include sending a letter or leaving a voice message using the Prison Voicemail Service.

