Heatwave fires are another push we shouldn't have needed on path net zero

Opinion

Today, people across East Anglia are continuing to pick up the pieces after fires caused by the worst heatwave the UK has ever experienced.

Whole communities in Norfolk have been gutted, while Suffolk has seen a spate of suspected arsons in fields and grassland.

Scientists are in no doubt that humans have played their part in bringing this heatwave about.

Met Office chief scientist Professor Stephen Belcher said: “I wasn’t expecting to see this in my career, but the UK has just exceeded 40C for the first time.”

He added: “For me it’s a real reminder that the climate has changed and will continue to change.”

Met Office research shows that “it’s virtually impossible for the UK to experience 40C in an undisrupted climate, but climate change driven by greenhouse gases has made these extreme temperatures possible, and we’re actually seeing this possibility now”.

A recent Met Office study found that summers which see days above 40C are still very rare – although the risk of them is increasing – but they could occur as often as every three or four years by the end of the century if emissions remain high.

Even with current pledges to cut emissions, 40C summers could occur every 15 years by 2100, the research found.

He added: “We are already committed to a level of warming and these extremes will get more extreme in the future.

“The only way we can stabilise the climate is by achieving net zero, and of course, the UK has made some great strides in that direction.”

But he added: “We want to stabilise the climate at a safe level and that means reaching net zero soon.”

While the science is clear, politicians are sat on the horns of a problem that would’ve been best solved long ago.

A shocking video has revealed the moment when gardens and homes in Ashill became engulfed by flames - Credit: Pink Spitfire

As I write this, 48% of the UK’s electricity is being generated by burning gas. Wind and nuclear are both producing 14%. Solar power is contributing 8%, and biomass seven. Thankfully only 2% is coming from burning coal. The rest is coming from hydroelectric power, or being imported from other countries.

It is clear that we need to move away from burning fossil fuels of whatever kind, but on to what?

Renewable energy has its problems. Some forms take a long time to build, others can be put in place more rapidly but only work when it is windy, or when the sun is out.

For instance, Sizewell C, the nuclear power plant on the Suffolk coast, which was first floated nearly 10 years ago has only just received the green light to be built. Throughout that decade the project has met vociferous local opposition, funding is still yet to be secured, and it is not scheduled to come online until the mid-2030s.

Other forms, such as solar power and wind turbines cannot be relied upon all the time but are quicker to build.

Recent polling found that onshore wind farms – which have long been thought to be unpopular – actually have quite widespread support.

A poll by YouGov for the European Climate Foundation found that 67% of people would support an onshore wind farm being built near where they live. Only 19% opposed the idea.

It is difficult to imagine the horrific post-fire scenes caused by this heatwave buoying the opposition camp.

Bold decisions and a flexible approach are needed to speed up our path towards net zero.

But in the meantime, sadly, we need to adapt to the reality that heatwaves and all the problems they bring are becoming part of the British summer.

Will the fire services of Norfolk and Suffolk need more staff to deal with increasingly busy summers? Kit designed to fight blazes that spread over acres? Or is there more we can do to stop fires starting?

Sadly these are questions that we need to answer now, because we were too slow to deal with the question of human-driven climate change.