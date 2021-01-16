Coronavirus cases continue to fall across all of Suffolk and north Essex

Published: 7:14 PM January 16, 2021

The Covid-19 vaccination centre gets up and running at Trinity Park in Ipswich. Margaret Riches gets her vaccination. Credit-Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Nearly two weeks after the third coronavirus lockdown was imposed, the number of cases has continued to fall across Suffolk and north Essex, according to new data.

According to the latest Public Health England statistics, 3,215 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Suffolk in the week up to January 12.

This equates to 15.2% of all cases recorded in the county during the pandemic.

The statistics compare the seven days to January 12 with the seven days to January 5.

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded, as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

You may also want to watch:

In Suffolk, cases fell most sharply in West Suffolk, Mid Suffolk and the Babergh district.

In East Suffolk and Ipswich the case rate did not fall by as much, but are still falling.

Meanwhile in Essex cases also fell in all districts, but fell most sharply in Braintree.

This news comes on the same day as the Trinity Park vaccination centre in Ipswich opened.

The government also announced that the number of people in the UK to have been given a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is 3,559,179 as of January 15.

So far, 447,261 second doses have been administered in the UK, including 424,327 in England, 129 in Wales, 19,474 in Northern Ireland and 3,331 in Scotland.