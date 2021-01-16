News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Coronavirus cases continue to fall across all of Suffolk and north Essex

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 7:14 PM January 16, 2021   
The Covid-19 vaccination centre gets up and running at Trinity Park in Ipswich. Margaret Riches gets

The Covid-19 vaccination centre gets up and running at Trinity Park in Ipswich. Margaret Riches gets her vaccination. Credit-Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Nearly two weeks after the third coronavirus lockdown was imposed, the number of cases has continued to fall across Suffolk and north Essex, according to new data.

According to the latest Public Health England statistics, 3,215 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Suffolk in the week up to January 12.

This equates to 15.2% of all cases recorded in the county during the pandemic.

The statistics compare the seven days to January 12 with the seven days to January 5. 

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded, as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

You may also want to watch:

In Suffolk, cases fell most sharply in West Suffolk, Mid Suffolk and the Babergh district.

In East Suffolk and Ipswich the case rate did not fall by as much, but are still falling.

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid rule breaker travelled from Colchester to Norwich to deliver birthday present
  2. 2 Coronavirus infection rates drop in every district
  3. 3 Body found in search for missing man
  1. 4 Suffolk braced for up to 10cm of snow as warnings upgraded
  2. 5 A140 closed after lorry jackknifes in snow
  3. 6 Ipswich Town turn down League One rivals' Donacien bid
  4. 7 Matchday Recap: Blues claim three points from scrappy affair
  5. 8 Snow falls in Suffolk and north Essex
  6. 9 Analysis: Is lockdown finally working in Suffolk?
  7. 10 Lambert on calls for him to be sacked and reports of a 'mutiny'

Meanwhile in Essex cases also fell in all districts, but fell most sharply in Braintree.

This news comes on the same day as the Trinity Park vaccination centre in Ipswich opened.

The government also announced that the number of people in the UK to have been given a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is 3,559,179 as of January 15.

So far, 447,261 second doses have been administered in the UK, including 424,327 in England, 129 in Wales, 19,474 in Northern Ireland and 3,331 in Scotland.

Coronavirus
Suffolk
Ipswich News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Six new Covid vaccine sites open in Suffolk today

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon

Man who coughed in face of police officer is jailed

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Ipswich and Sudbury among Suffolk's worst 10 coronavirus hotspots

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

East Suffolk Council

170-lodge holiday village approved in Suffolk countryside will create 40...

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus