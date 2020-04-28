Nine more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Suffolk and north Essex

A further nine people have died in Suffolk and north Essex after contracting coronavirus.

Latest government figures show that nine people sadly lost their lives at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals having tested positive for Covid-19.

The local figures came as it was revealed that as of 5pm on April 27, a further 546 people have died in hospitals across England meaning that 19,295 have now lost their lives after contracting the virus.

Full UK numbers are expected later today however as of yesterday a total of 157,149 had tested positive for Covid-19 across the country and 21,092 have sadly died.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that four patients one in their 90s, two in their 80s, one in their 70s with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“Five patients, one in their 80s, three in their 70s and one in their 60s with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital.

“They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

In total, 234 people have now died at Colchester and Ipswich Hospital since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

A further 32 people have died at West Suffolk Hospital and 76 at James Paget Hospital.

There has also been one death at Clacton Hospital, one death at Beccles Hospital, one death at Aldeburgh Hospital and one death at the region’s mental health trust, the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Despite these figures it is widely understood that the death toll from coronavirus across the UK is likely to be higher.

It has also been reported that deaths in care homes could see the total number of deaths related to the virus rise significantly.

