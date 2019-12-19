Which pharmacies are open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day?

Chemist opening hours will be altered over the Christmas period, so make sure you know when you can visit your local with our guide.

Pharmacies can provide health advice to avoid people calling on A&E simply because a GP surgery is closed.

We have listed below the opening times for pharmacies across Suffolk and Essex on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Christmas Day

Aldeburgh: Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street, 10am-noon.

Bury St Edmunds: Croasdales, Mount Farm Surgery, 8am-noon.

Chelmsford: Colecross Ltd, 1 Hylands Parade, 10am-1pm.

Eye: Eye Pharmacy, 5 Broad Street, 12.30pm-2.30pm.

Haverhill: Haverhill Pharmacy, Christmas Maltings Surgery, 11am-1pm.

Ipswich: Delta Pharmacy, 57-59 Foxhall Road, 9am-1pm.

Needham Market: Pharmacy, Barking Road, 10am-noon.

Boxing Day

Aldeburgh: Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street, 10am-3pm.

Beccles: Boots Pharmacy, 5 New Market, 10am-4pm.

Braintree: Boots, 7 George Yard, Sandpit Lane, 10am-4pm.

Brandon: Boots, 1 Bury Road, 11am-3pm.

Bury St Edmunds: Asda, Western Way, 9am-6pm. Boots, 11am-1pm Cornhill, 8am-5pm. Lloyds at Sainsbury's, Bedingfeld Way, 9am-5pm. Tesco, St Saviour's Interchange, 9am-6pm.

Chelmsford: Boots, 29 The Meadows, 10.30am-4.30pm. Boots, 43 High Chelmer, 8am-5pm. Boots, Chelmer Village Retail Park, 9am-5pm. Lloyds at Sainsbury's, 2 White Hart Lane, 9am-5pm. Morrisons, Dickens Place, Copperfield Road, 10am-4pm.

Felixstowe: Boots Pharmacy, 86 Hamilton Road, 10am-4pm. Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue, 10am-4pm.

Hadleigh: Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Health Centre, Market Place, 10am-noon.

Halstead: Boots, 69-71 High Street, 10am-4pm.

Haverhill: Boots, 15 High Street, 10am-4pm. Lloyds at Sainsbury's, Haycocks Road, 9am-5pm.

Ipswich: Asda, Goddard Road, 9am-1pm & 2pm-6pm. Boots, 5 Buttermarket Shopping Centre, 10.30am-4.30pm. Boots, 5 Tavern Street, 7am-6pm. Lloyds at Sainsbury's, Hadleigh Road, 9am-5pm. Lloyds at Sainsbury's, Warren Heath, Felixstowe Road, 9am-5pm. Morrisons, Sproughton Road, 10am-4pm.

Newmarket: Boots, 82 High Street, 10am-4pm.

Southwold: Queen Street Pharmacy, 11am-1pm.

Stowmarket: Asda, 8-9 Wilkes Way, 9am-6pm. Boots, 21 Ipswich Street, 10am-4pm.

Sudbury: Boots, 12-14 Market Hill, 9am-5pm. Lloyds at Sainsbury's, 66 Cornard Road, 9am-5pm.

Woodbridge: Boots, 58 Thoroughfare, 10am-4pm.

New Year's Day

Aldeburgh: Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street, 10am-3pm.

Beccles: Boots Pharmacy, 5 New Market, 10am-4pm.

Braintree: Boots, 7 George Yard, Sandpit Lane, 10am-4pm.

Brandon: Boots, 1 Bury Road, 11am-3pm.

Bury St Edmunds: Asda, Western Way, 10am-5pm. Boots, 11-13 Cornhill, 11am-5pm. Lloyds at Sainsbury's, Bedingfeld Way, 9am-5pm. Tesco, St Saviour's Interchange, 9am-6pm.

Chelmsford: Boots, 29 The Meadows, 10.30am-4.30pm. Boots, 43 High Chelmer, 10.30am-4.30pm. Boots, Chelmer Village Retail Park, 10.30am-4.30pm. Lloyds at Sainsbury's, 2 White Hart Lane, 9am-5pm. Morrisons, Dickens Place, Copperfield Road, 10am-4pm.

Felixstowe: Boots Pharmacy, 86 Hamilton Road, 10am-4pm. Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue, 10am-4pm.

Hadleigh: Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Health Centre, Market Place, 10am-noon.

Halstead: Boots, 69-71 High Street, 10am-4pm.

Haverhill: Boots, 15 High Street, 10am-4pm. Lloyds at Sainsbury's, Haycocks Road, 9am-5pm.

Ipswich: Asda, Goddard Road, 10am-1pm & 2pm-5pm. Boots, 5 Buttermarket Shopping Centre, 10.30am-4.30pm. Boots, 5 Tavern Street, 11am-4pm. Lloyds at Sainsburys, Hadleigh Road, 9am-5pm. Sainsbury's, Warren Heath, Felixstowe Road, 9am-5pm. Morrisons, Sproughton Road, 10am-4pm.

Southwold: Queen Street Pharmacy, noon-3pm.

Stowmarket: Boots, 21 Ipswich Street, 10am-4pm.

Sudbury: Boots, 12-14 Market Hill, 9am-5pm. Lloyds at Sainsbury's, 66 Cornard Road, 9am-5pm.

Woodbridge: Boots, 58 Thoroughfare, 10am-4pm.

If you need medical help over the three dates and your pharmacy isn't open, there is still help available.

If it is not an emergency the NHS 111 is open 24/7 for advice and they can direct you to the most appropriate service.

However, in a medical emergency where there may be a risk to life, always call 999.

