Did you ever take part in a Suffolk dog show?
Dog shows have always proven to be a popular event across Suffolk - can you spot yourself in any of these photos?
Suffolk has always been known as one of the most dog-friendly counties in the UK as we take a look back at just some of the dog shows through the years.
There was many different breeds of dogs at the Martlesham Village fete in 1983.
Many people attended the West West Suffolk Dog Show at Walsham le Willows back in 1979.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone from the dog shows across Walsham le Willows, Bromeswell, Martlesham, Hollesley and Leiston?
Most dog shows were held outside, but some including the Whitton show was held inside.
Obviously everyone thinks their four-legged friend is the best, but it can be a nervous wait for the judges to return their verdicts for rosettes and trophies.
Children also got involved with dog shows, even though some dogs may have been bigger than the owners.
