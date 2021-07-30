Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM July 30, 2021

Four dogs were getting pampered before the co-op fete dog show in 1976. - Credit: IVAN SMITH

Dog shows have always proven to be a popular event across Suffolk - can you spot yourself in any of these photos?

Suffolk has always been known as one of the most dog-friendly counties in the UK as we take a look back at just some of the dog shows through the years.

There was many different breeds of dogs at the Martlesham Village fete in 1983.

Fun and games at Martlesham village fete and dog show in June 1983 - Credit: JOHN KERR

Many people attended the West West Suffolk Dog Show at Walsham le Willows back in 1979.

From The Archivest West West Suffolk Dog Show at Walsham le Willows August 1979 - Credit: Archant

Do you recognise yourself or anyone from the dog shows across Walsham le Willows, Bromeswell, Martlesham, Hollesley and Leiston?

Most dog shows were held outside, but some including the Whitton show was held inside.

Did you compete in the dog show at the Whitton Sports Centre in 1984? - Credit: OWEN HINES

Obviously everyone thinks their four-legged friend is the best, but it can be a nervous wait for the judges to return their verdicts for rosettes and trophies.

Fun and games at Martlesham village fete and dog show in June 1983. - Credit: JOHN KERR

Children also got involved with dog shows, even though some dogs may have been bigger than the owners.

From The Archives East Exemption Dog Show at Leiston April 1979 - Credit: Archant

