Catch up on our Suffolk Now podcast channel

From left to right: The EADT's Rachel Edge, Paul Geater and Jason Noble create political podcasts. Picture: BRAD JONES Brad Jones

Don't miss our weekly podcast channel which discusses some of the most topical news stories in Suffolk - download and keep up-to-date with what is happening in your county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We have been inviting guests such as Chris Rose into our newsroom to chat to a reporter. Picture: KATY SANDALLS We have been inviting guests such as Chris Rose into our newsroom to chat to a reporter. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Each week we will be talking about the issues that matter to the people of Suffolk most, from local election campaigns, to mental health and even tackling knife crime.

You can subscribe to our podcasts by searching 'Suffolk Now' on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and more - but for now catch up on our previous podcasts below.

Four Villages Bypass

Political correspondent Paul Geater and local democracy reporter Jason Noble discuss the possibility of a four villages bypass in Suffolk.

'Cornhenge'

Journalist Rachel Edge, political correspondent Paul Geater and local democracy reporter Jason Noble discuss the controversial 'Cornhenge' in Ipswich town centre.

Losing a loved one to cancer

Reporter Sophie Barnett sits down with Chris Rose from Ipswich, who lost his wife Angela in February to cancer. Chris shares how he ran the London Marathon on behalf of Angela with some of her ashes in a special wristband and discusses the heartache cancer has caused him and his family.

Why men should talk about their mental health

Reporter Suzanne Day chats to Dan Somers, who speaks openly about his struggles with his mental health and explains why he has arranged an event for men in Ipswich to show solidarity for others with mental health problems.

The retail scene in Ipswich

Journalist Rachel Edge, political correspondent Paul Geater and local democracy reporter Jason Noble discuss the ever-changing retail scene in Ipswich and get competitive over tripadvisor reviews.

Suffolk local election 2019 results

Journalist Rachel Edge, political correspondent Paul Geater and local democracy reporter Jason Noble discuss all the results from the 2019 local elections and get quizzical about councillors.

If you have any issues you would like our team to discuss, please get in touch here.