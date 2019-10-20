E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk Now podcast: What the county council reshuffle means for you and your services

20 October, 2019 - 12:34
Suffolk county councillor Richard Smith Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Suffolk County Council

It's been a busy week in the corridors of power at Suffolk County Council's Endeavour House base this week.

The big news came on Tuesday morning when it emerged a reshuffle of the Conservative cabinet had taken place in the wake of finance cabinet member Richard Smith resigning.

It resulted in changes to the education and children's services, finance and highways portfolios just two days before a full council meeting.

Digital journalist Sophie Barnett, political correspondent Paul Geater and local democracy reporter Jason Noble discuss what the changes are and why they have happened.

We also analyse what it will mean for the big issues in Suffolk right now - school transport changes, the upcoming budget and which areas could be in line for cuts, and potholes.

To listen to more episodes of the Suffolk Now podcast, visit the online page here.

