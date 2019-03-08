Suffolk Now podcast: What the four villages bypass decision means for the future of Suffolk's roads

Plans for a four villages bypass on the A12 have been turned down. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The decision by the Department for Transport not to back Suffolk County Council's four villages bypass scheme dealt a significant blow to the authority this week.

The scheme, which would have established a bypass around the villages of Farnham, Stratford St Andrew, Glemham and Marlesford off the A12, was rejected by the DfT because it felt it did not represent value for money.

Some critics have said the council's failure around the Upper Orwell Crossings, where costs ballooned by around £40million and resulted in the project being canned, has meant it cannot be trusted with large scale highways projects.

Political correspondent Paul Geater and local democracy reporter Jason Noble discuss what the decision means for Suffolk motorists, those villages and the council, as well as what it means for the future funding of key Suffolk road projects.

Paul Geater and Jason Noble discuss the latest on the four villages bypass. Picture: BRAD JONES Paul Geater and Jason Noble discuss the latest on the four villages bypass. Picture: BRAD JONES

