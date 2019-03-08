Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk Now podcast: What the four villages bypass decision means for the future of Suffolk's roads

PUBLISHED: 08:30 15 June 2019

Plans for a four villages bypass on the A12 have been turned down. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans for a four villages bypass on the A12 have been turned down. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The decision by the Department for Transport not to back Suffolk County Council's four villages bypass scheme dealt a significant blow to the authority this week.

The scheme, which would have established a bypass around the villages of Farnham, Stratford St Andrew, Glemham and Marlesford off the A12, was rejected by the DfT because it felt it did not represent value for money.

You may also want to watch:

Some critics have said the council's failure around the Upper Orwell Crossings, where costs ballooned by around £40million and resulted in the project being canned, has meant it cannot be trusted with large scale highways projects.

Political correspondent Paul Geater and local democracy reporter Jason Noble discuss what the decision means for Suffolk motorists, those villages and the council, as well as what it means for the future funding of key Suffolk road projects.

Paul Geater and Jason Noble discuss the latest on the four villages bypass. Picture: BRAD JONESPaul Geater and Jason Noble discuss the latest on the four villages bypass. Picture: BRAD JONES

Subscribe to the Suffolk Now podcast for further debates, and let us know if there are topics you think we should be talking about in the future.

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hundreds of cases of assault on police officers in the last year

Shocking figures have revealed there were 430 assaults on police officers in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

McLaren sports car driver accused of travelling at 120mph on Suffolk road

Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Katy Sandalls: Welcome to World Cup madness

Katy Sandalls at the Allianz Riviera for England's opening World Cup game against Scotland Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Suffolk Now podcast: What the four villages bypass decision means for the future of Suffolk’s roads

Plans for a four villages bypass on the A12 have been turned down. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Five front men James Norwood will be looking to emulate following Ipswich Town switch

James Norwood will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Rickie Lambert and Grant Holt on his way up the football pyramid. Picture: ITFC/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists