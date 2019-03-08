Partly Cloudy

Suffolk Now podcast: What Ed Sheeran's gigs will do for Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 08:00 03 August 2019

Ed Sheeran will be performing four homecoming gigs this August 2019 in Ipswich. Picture: PA IMAGES

Ed Sheeran will be performing four homecoming gigs this August 2019 in Ipswich. Picture: PA IMAGES

PA

With just three weeks to go until Ed Sheeran performs to thousands of fans at Chantry Park - anticipation is building for Suffolk's headline gigs of the year.

Spread over four nights at the Bank Holiday weekend, the Suffolk-raised superstar will be playing to 160,000 fans eager to lap up the likes of Castle on the Hill and Shape of You.

Much has been made in recent weeks of parking fears and travel concerns, but there is much more to these concerts than traffic disruption.

Little Mix performed before headliners JLS in Chantry Park a few years ago. Picture: SU ANDERSONLittle Mix performed before headliners JLS in Chantry Park a few years ago. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Podcast host Sophie Barnett, political correspondent Paul Geater and local democracy reporter Jason Noble discuss what you need to know, why the gigs will be so beneficial for the town, and what it means for future concerts in the park.

As ever, subscribe to our podcast and keep up to date with all the latest news and views on our websites, newspapers and social media channels.

