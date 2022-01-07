News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five Covid deaths recorded as 150 people receive hospital treatment

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:19 PM January 7, 2022
Ipswich Hospital/Colchester Hospital/West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: Archant

The amount of people in hospital with Covid in Suffolk and north Essex is now 150 - Credit: Archant

More than 100 patients are currently being treated at the region's largest hospital trust for Covid. 

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) has reported 116 patients were in its care on January 4 - of which 10 require a medical ventilator. 

In total, there are 150 people receiving hospital treatment for Covid across Suffolk and north Essex.

This includes 34 patients at West Suffolk Hospital NHS Trust.  No patients are reported to need a medical ventilator.

Both trusts reported an increase in patient admissions which have risen from 116 the week before.

Across the region's hospitals, five patients who have tested positive for Covid have died.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds reported three deaths and ESNEFT two. 

The figures are reported for deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test between January 1 and January 7 2022.

On Friday, new rules restricting visits to maternity units in East Suffolk and north Essex were put in place due to a rise in positive coronavirus tests among pregnant people.






