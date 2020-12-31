Dogs Trust tips to keep pets calm during New Year's Eve fireworks

Published: 1:57 PM December 31, 2020

Dogs have approximately four times more sensitive hearing than humans - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An animal welfare charity has provided advice for keeping dogs calm during New Year's Eve fireworks displays.

Although many public fireworks displays have been cancelled this year, Dogs Trust has issued tips to help owners help their dogs cope with fireworks displays close to home.

Dogs Trust is urging all owners to take preventative measures to prepare their pets for fireworks.

Jenna Kiddie, head of canine behaviour at Dogs Trust, said: “Dogs have approximately four times more sensitive hearing than humans, so the loud cracks and bangs of fireworks can often be a terrifying experience for them.

"Fireworks also tend to be sudden, unpredictable and bright. This combination can be distressing and have a lasting impact on dogs.

“There are lots of things dog owners can do to help make fireworks less stressful for their dogs.

"Simple steps such as providing safe spaces for them to hide or settling them before the fireworks start can make a big difference.

“We would also urge anyone thinking of putting on their own fireworks display to consider the welfare of their four-legged friends, and others in the neighbourhood, by following our Firework Dog Code.”

Advice for dog owners:

Make sure your dog is well-exercised and has had a toilet break before the fireworks begin

Feed your dog before the fireworks begin as they may become unsettled and not want to eat during the fireworks

Make sure your house and garden are secure during the fireworks as fear may make your dog try to escape

Try to settle your dog before the fireworks start – if your dog is in familiar safe surroundings it will help them cope with the noise

Provide a safe hiding place – make sure your dog has somewhere safe in their favourite room, perhaps under a table. Close curtains, turn lights on, and turn up the volume on your TV or radio to drown out firework noises and flashing lights

Advice for people wishing to host a private display:

Let your neighbours know in advance, so they can prepare their dogs

Limit your display to 30 minutes or less

Opt for quieter, lower decibel fireworks

For further advice about preventing and dealing with fear of loud noises such as fireworks, visit dogstrust.org.uk/fireworks