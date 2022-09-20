News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk opera show draws in the crowds

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 1:42 PM September 20, 2022
Die Fledermaus is performed at Woodbridge Community Hall

Die Fledermaus is performed at Woodbridge Community Hall - Credit: CHARMIAN BERRY

A 300-strong audience of opera fans turned out to enjoy a performance of Austrian composer Johann Strauss' operetta Die Fledermaus in a Suffolk community hall. 

The performance was part of Opera in the Park at Woodbridge Community Hall on Saturday and involved a cast of more than 30 people, including 14 children from Aldeburgh-based Jubilee Opera. 

The youngsters, aged between six and 13, sang a version of the Strauss’ waltz Beautiful Blue Danube, with the name of the famous European river being substituted by the river Deben. 

Nick Fowler, co-producer of Opera in the Park with Woodbridge town councillor Lady Caroline Blois, said the show was in its third year, but in previous years had been reduced in size due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He said: “It all went very well. We had a full house and everyone enjoyed themselves very much. It was a great success.” 


Suffolk
Woodbridge News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

The A14 is currently closed outside Ipswich after a serious crash

A14

Pedestrian dies after 'serious' crash on A14

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal at Sheffield Wednesday

Football | Live

Matchday Live: How Town's 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed outside Ipswich after a serious crash

A14 remains closed for police investigations following fatal crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A large fire has broken out near Sudbury

Firefighters tackling large fire at former Suffolk airfield

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon