Suffolk opera show draws in the crowds

A 300-strong audience of opera fans turned out to enjoy a performance of Austrian composer Johann Strauss' operetta Die Fledermaus in a Suffolk community hall.

The performance was part of Opera in the Park at Woodbridge Community Hall on Saturday and involved a cast of more than 30 people, including 14 children from Aldeburgh-based Jubilee Opera.

The youngsters, aged between six and 13, sang a version of the Strauss’ waltz Beautiful Blue Danube, with the name of the famous European river being substituted by the river Deben.

Nick Fowler, co-producer of Opera in the Park with Woodbridge town councillor Lady Caroline Blois, said the show was in its third year, but in previous years had been reduced in size due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “It all went very well. We had a full house and everyone enjoyed themselves very much. It was a great success.”



