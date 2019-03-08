Partly Cloudy

Parents fundraise for hospital's neonatal unit which saved daughter's life

PUBLISHED: 11:11 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 16 May 2019

Parents Leanne and Mark Fisher (right) with daughter Milah and staff at West Suffolk Hospital's neonatal unit Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS

Parents Leanne and Mark Fisher (right) with daughter Milah and staff at West Suffolk Hospital's neonatal unit Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS

Archant

The Suffolk parents of a one-year-old girl returned to the neonatal unit that saved her life to thank them with gifts bought from their fundraising.

One-year-old Milah with gifts donated to the neonatal unit at West Suffolk Hospital Picture: UK POWER NETWORKSOne-year-old Milah with gifts donated to the neonatal unit at West Suffolk Hospital Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS

Leanne and Mark Fisher, from Stanton, took their daughter Milah back to West Suffolk Hospital to donate items following a fundraising drive at their workplace - UK Power Networks in Bury St Edmunds.

Milah was born three months premature in March last year weighing three pounds three ounces, and spent 94 days on the neonatal unit at the Bury St Edmunds hospital.

The couple were told when she was born that she might not make it but Milah came through a number of critical moments and on June 20 last year, while still on oxygen, she was finally allowed home.

Leanne said: "The neonatal ward not only saved Milah's life and gave her exceptional care, they also gave myself and my husband Mark amazing support and care throughout our journey. We fundraised in honour of her first birthday as a thank you."

A bake sale and raffle at electricity firm UK Power Networks raised £450 and they were able to buy gifts that included sterilisers, white noise machines, sensory cot bumpers, 40 bibs, 20 comforters and lots of colouring books and crayons for siblings.

The hospital's neonatal unit manager Karen Ranson said: "Thank you to everyone who helped raise the money for Leanne to buy so many items for the neonatal unit.

"We rely on the generosity of donations from families and their friends to buy things considered to be non-essential, but these items help to make an often very emotional time a little easier for the parents and siblings."

