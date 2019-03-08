Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Should SATS be scrapped? Suffolk parents have their say

PUBLISHED: 16:29 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 12 May 2019

Suffolk parents have been having their say on SATS Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk parents have been having their say on SATS Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO

Parents in Suffolk have been having their say on whether SATS should be scrapped for year 6 pupils ahead of the tests beginning this week.

Over two thousand people took part in a poll on our Facebook page in which we asked whether the tests should continue for 11-year-olds.

An overwhelming 72% of voters said they would like to see the tests gotten rid of with only 28% voting for them to stay.

Many of those voting said the tests put too much pressure on pupils and didn't truly show the abilities of a child.

Liz Rushbrook said: "Good teachers have always been able to work out, through their day to day observations in the classroom, exactly what the children have understood and where they need to go next.

"This assessment is done quietly and unobtrusively, part of our professionalism. We have never needed externally imposed tests to do this.

You may also want to watch:

Jacqueline Taylor added: "Instead of grading how good one school is against another all schools should be supported to be good schools.

"SATS won't help with this, only a change in government policy!"

Others disagreed suggesting that having tests early on helped to prepare children for later life with many believing that the tests hadn't done their generation any damage.

Jade Robinson said "What's the harm? As soon as children get to high school they have test after test anyway it just sets them up and know what to expect."

Alicia Jackson also wanted the exams to stay, saying: "The only schools, teachers and head masters that feel the stress from these exams are the schools who fail to have students where they need to be by the end of primary school.

"The exams are a reflection of the school."

READ MORE: 15 things your kids can do to prepare for SATS

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hunt continues after knife-wielding robbers threaten family

Knife-wielding robbers entered a house on Lansbury Road, Halesworth on Thursday, April 18 while a man and woman in their 20s were sat in their living room with a child. Picture: Google Images

Rogue officers must not deter child abuse survivors from coming forward, says charity

Corrupt detectives Sharon Patterson and Lee Pollard were jailed at the Old Bailey Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE

Should SATS be scrapped? Suffolk parents have their say

Suffolk parents have been having their say on SATS Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO

Mud, glorious mud - Hundreds of competitors do battle with Maldon’s famous race

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Business Epicentre to move location after plans granted

The Epicentre at Haverhill Research Park will now be built in a differerent location Picture: JAYNIC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists