'I'm really saddened': Suffolk parents react to CBBC being taken off TV

CBBC has been on TV since 2002, but will be going digital only as part of BBC's plans to become 'Digital First'. - Credit: Getty Images/Stephanie Gray

Suffolk mums have shared their views on the BBC's decision to stop broadcasting CBBC on linear TV in less than three years' time.

BBC announced its plans to stop broadcasting BBC Four and CBBC on linear TV and go online as part of its plans to be digital first.

These channels will be available for people to view on their streaming service BBC iPlayer.

BBC Broadcasting House, at Portland Place - Credit: PA

With this move, the only BBC children's channel left on Freeview will be Cbeebies, aimed at a younger audience, with ITV continuing to broadcast CITV.

CBBC was praised for its 'lockdown learning' during the pandemic, when it broadcasted educational TV shows such as Horrible Histories and BBC Bitesize Daily, while schools were shut

Stephanie Gray, mother of two, aged eleven and eight, from Ipswich, said: "I personally don't see it as a major thing.

"If the percentage is accurate from Google, 97% of homes have broadband/internet access so it can still be accessed.

Stephanie Gray from Ipswich, mother of two aged eleven and eight. - Credit: Stephanie Gray

"My children don't watch CBBC programmes anymore and haven't for a few years. Instead, they watch programmes on other free channels like POP, Netflix and YouTube."

Toni Wasag said: "Isn't this going to mean that disadvantaged children will not be able to watch?

"It is easy to assume that all children have access to the internet but this is not reality.

"It also doesn't take into account the children with disabilities who would find the change/going online difficult."

Another mother, Crystal Quinney from Woodbridge, said: "I’m really saddened by the news. ‘Paid for’ platforms may take its place but many children won’t have access to these.

"I grew up poor and had no option of Sky, Disney, Nickelodeon or anything comparable to the platforms when I was a child.

"CBBC gave me fond memories and reliable friendly faces, along with good fun and education. I fear free platforms, such as YouTube, will not be half as enriching."

A BBC spokesperson has said: "We have always said that we'll maintain our linear channels for as long as our audience needs them.

"Across all broadcasters, linear TV viewing is declining rapidly amongst 7-12 year olds, with many of this audience already transitioning to digital platforms.

"We expect this trend to continue over the next three years. We are evolving with our audience to deliver content how and where they want it."