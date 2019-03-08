Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Time's almost up! Suffolk parents urged to apply for school transport as deadline looms

PUBLISHED: 17:30 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 17 May 2019

Pupils from Thurston Community College protested against the cuts last year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Pupils from Thurston Community College protested against the cuts last year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk families who qualify for free school transport must opt-in before the end of the month - or risk sacrificing their child's bus pass for next term.

Headteacher Helen Wilson from Thurston Community College was a key voice in the campaign against transport cuts Picture: GREGG BROWNHeadteacher Helen Wilson from Thurston Community College was a key voice in the campaign against transport cuts Picture: GREGG BROWN

The deadline is fast approaching for parents to apply for school travel funded by Suffolk County Council (SCC), after controversial changes to the system were agreed last year.

From September 2019, children aged five to 16 will only have access to free transport if their parents have opted-in for a bus pass.

Parents must apply by May 31, and continue to do so each year, if they require transport from the Autumn term.

This applies to all children, regardless of whether they are starting at a new school this year.

Those who will be starting at a new school in September, and are under eight years old, will be eligible for council-funded travel only if the walking distance to their chosen school is two miles or more. For those eight years and over, the minimum distance is three miles.

The council says the new policy is being phased in to protect arrangements for children who already have free school transport.

You may also want to watch:

Research by the county council has shown that some families, although eligible free school travel, do not use their seat. Consequently, the council claims it is funding seats which are not used.

The changes were approved last year, when the council settled on a phased introduction of cutbacks over seven years.

A lengthy consultation featured more than 3,600 responses, including a petition signed by 8,600 people against the plans.

Despite more than 70% of respondents being strongly against the recommendation, the decision went ahead in June.

Dozens of public speakers quizzed Gordon Jones, cabinet member for education, on the matter - with key issues including the extent to which the changes would save money, the impact on pupil numbers and whether the public had been adequately listened to.

Parents can opt-in for SCC funded school travel online, at www.suffolkonboard.com/optin.

Those who do not apply will not be guaranteed a seat on a school bus from September 2019.

Spare seats must also be purchased by May 31.

If parents have any queries about transport arrangements, they can contact the county council on 0345 606 6173.

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Moving Sizewell B building could put beauty spot at risk, say campaigners

The Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants Picture: SU ANDERSON

Take a look inside Bury St Edmunds’ first vegan cafe - where they’re making plant-based Sunday roasts

Allison's Eatery is the first vegan cafe in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Eurovision fans still show their Devotion to our East Anglian Belle

Belle and the Devotions, taken in 2019. Picture: KIT ROLFE

Burglar used metal pole to smash into jewellers

Gorgeous Jewels in Felixstowe. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Cannabis plants found in communal garden

A picture Tweeted by Mildenhall Police of the cannabis plants found in Newmarket. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists