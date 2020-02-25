Warnings over 'skull-breaker challenge' craze sweeping across social media

Videos of the dangerous 'skull-breaker challenge' have become increasignly popular on TikTok. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO Archant

Suffolk parents and children are being warned of the dangers of social media after a shocking viral craze left youngsters all over the world injured.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 'skull-breaker challenge' involves participants sweeping the legs of an unsuspecting individual as they jump, resulting in them crashing to the floor, and sharing the video online.

There have been hundreds of reported injuries associated with the challenge all over the world, with many people falling on solid surfaces as a result of recording their own versions.

Videos of the dangerous challenge have risen in popularity on the video sharing platform TikTok - prompting childrens' organisations in Suffolk to advise users of social media to not get caught up in the craze.

Graham White, of the National Education Union, said he doesn't believe social media is unsafe but warned parents and guardians to ensure they are keeping tabs on their childrens' activities and new trends.

He said: "You can't make children not do these things, but you can warn them and advise them to be careful. There's so much that goes on social media.

"TikTok is not an unsafe platform, but there is a duty of care among parents, teachers and carers.

You may also want to watch:

"This challenge is a warning."

Kayleigh Diss, senior youth worker at Porch Project, advised parents to make use of security settings in smartphones and to have regular conversations to prevent injuries caused by taking part in viral trends.

She said: "Children often use TikTok as a form of validation.

"We are finding out about these trends too late - it's quite shocking."

Suffolk parents have been expressing fears on social media that their children will take part in the trend and record their own versions.

Joanne Billings, who has a nine-year-old daughter, said: "I have warned my daughter not to jump if she is asked to. It's a horrible thing.

"This is people unwittingly jumping and being subject to the abuse of having their legs knocked away. It's disgusting and moronic."

Sophie Ashford, whose daughter is ten, added: "She is aware of it and knows it's idiotic. But it's just the latest thing - there's been loads of these video where people hurt each other."