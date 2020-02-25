E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Warnings over 'skull-breaker challenge' craze sweeping across social media

PUBLISHED: 16:45 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 25 February 2020

Videos of the dangerous 'skull-breaker challenge' have become increasignly popular on TikTok. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Videos of the dangerous 'skull-breaker challenge' have become increasignly popular on TikTok. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Archant

Suffolk parents and children are being warned of the dangers of social media after a shocking viral craze left youngsters all over the world injured.

The 'skull-breaker challenge' involves participants sweeping the legs of an unsuspecting individual as they jump, resulting in them crashing to the floor, and sharing the video online.

There have been hundreds of reported injuries associated with the challenge all over the world, with many people falling on solid surfaces as a result of recording their own versions.

Videos of the dangerous challenge have risen in popularity on the video sharing platform TikTok - prompting childrens' organisations in Suffolk to advise users of social media to not get caught up in the craze.

Graham White, of the National Education Union, said he doesn't believe social media is unsafe but warned parents and guardians to ensure they are keeping tabs on their childrens' activities and new trends.

He said: "You can't make children not do these things, but you can warn them and advise them to be careful. There's so much that goes on social media.

"TikTok is not an unsafe platform, but there is a duty of care among parents, teachers and carers.

You may also want to watch:

"This challenge is a warning."

Kayleigh Diss, senior youth worker at Porch Project, advised parents to make use of security settings in smartphones and to have regular conversations to prevent injuries caused by taking part in viral trends.

She said: "Children often use TikTok as a form of validation.

"We are finding out about these trends too late - it's quite shocking."

Suffolk parents have been expressing fears on social media that their children will take part in the trend and record their own versions.

Joanne Billings, who has a nine-year-old daughter, said: "I have warned my daughter not to jump if she is asked to. It's a horrible thing.

"This is people unwittingly jumping and being subject to the abuse of having their legs knocked away. It's disgusting and moronic."

Sophie Ashford, whose daughter is ten, added: "She is aware of it and knows it's idiotic. But it's just the latest thing - there's been loads of these video where people hurt each other."

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of Coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hundreds of wraps of Class A drugs seized after Colchester car stop

Almost 300 wraps of Class A drugs were found in a house and car connected to an 18-year-old from Romford Picture: ESSEX POLICE

St Francis Tower flat owners take cladding fight to Westminster

Philip with Ipswich MP Tom Hunt and fellow St Francis Tower campaigner Michele Picture: PHILIP MARICIC

Man charged in connection with 22-year-old murder

Grant's former partner, Suzanne Moore, and daughter Tanya Moore-Byrom. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER
Drive 24