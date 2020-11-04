Good news for families as playgrounds and parks to stay open during second lockdown

Children will be able to enjoy parks and playgrounds during the second lockdown. Connor using the equipment at Woolpit playground. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Parks and playgrounds across Suffolk will be staying open during the second national lockdown – a bonus for children and families.

Councils have used the lockdown time to invest and refurbish in some parks and play areas, such as Dumbarton Road Recreation ground in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Councils have used the lockdown time to invest and refurbish in some parks and play areas, such as Dumbarton Road Recreation ground in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

When the country first locked down in March playgrounds were closed in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Several councils took the opportunity to invest and refurbish in facilities such as the transport themed play area at the Dumbarton Road Recreation Ground in Rushmere.

A spokesperson for Ipswich Borough Council said: “Outdoor play is extremely beneficial to the physical health and wellbeing of children and we are pleased that we are able to keep our parks and play areas open during the second national lockdown to support our residents and their families.

“Throughout the pandemic, our parks have been a lifeline to residents, providing them with a place to relax, exercise or simply escape for a short time.”

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council have a rolling programme of investment in play and leisure facilities.

A dinosaur trail is being run at Belle Vue Park and Needham Lake on the Love Exploring app.

A spokesperson added: “We know that spending time outdoors, especially during a lockdown, benefits our residents’ health and wellbeing.

“With the Government allowing playgrounds to stay open during this lockdown, families across the district can safely enjoy these facilities as part of their regular exercise.”

It is advised if parks and playgrounds are too busy, that families come back at another time.

Handwashing and sanitising equipment after use is also advised.

The Government has said that, in general, from November 5 you must not meet people socially. However, you can exercise or meet in a public, outdoors space with people you live with, your support bubble, or with one other person. It says you should minimise the time spent outside your home, and socially distance.

Children under five are not counted towards the limit on two people meeting outside.

