Domestic abuse and sexual violence services to receive £200k funding

PUBLISHED: 12:24 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 26 June 2020

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s Police and Commissioner has secured more than £200,000 of funding for support services financially affected by Covid-19.

Cash has been allocated to police and crime commissioners (PCCs) from a £20 million Ministry of Justice fund part of the government’s £76m pot to support victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence, and vulnerable children and their families, during the crisis.

The funding was designed to address short term income disruption, meet essential costs and address increased demand.

Suffolk’s PCC, Tim Passmore received £208,411 to support 13 organisations across the county.

Mr Passmore said he was delighted the MoJ had recognised the vital work of the voluntary and charitable sector in Suffolk, adding: “The extra funding will make such a difference to the victims of these terrible crimes and help them overcome their traumatic experiences.

“Providing support for victims is a key part of my role. Each year we allocate significant amounts of money to support victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence, and I know many of the organisations that provide this support are having to find new ways of interacting with victims during this pandemic, which can be more costly than normal.”

Charities to receive funding for work with domestic abuse victims included One Voice 4 Travellers (£3,827.33) to support its work with Gypsy, Roma and Traveller women, PHOEBE (£35,422) to support specialist work for BAME women and children, Leeway Domestic Violence and Abuse Services (£39,277.22), Orwell Housing Association (£8,938), Alumah (£12,133.76), Lighthouse Women’s Aid (£18,089), Bury St Edmunds Women’s Aid (£13,025), Anglia Care Trust (£18,683), Waveney Domestic Violence and Abuse Forum (£2,459.14) and Compassion (£8,837.85).

Suffolk Rape Crisis received £28,032 to cover lost fundraising income and fund technology for the change in working practices, counselling capacity to deal with increased demand and posts where income has been lost.

Fresh Start new beginnings received £14,436.25 to cover lost fundraising income and support additional counselling hours.

Restitute received £5,250 to cover lost income for counselling and phone support for survivors of sexual violence who have caring responsibilities.

