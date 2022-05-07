Christmas comes late for Suffolk pensioner

Norman Knock received one Christmas card in January before finding out one he posted arrived in April - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Christmas definitely did not come early for one Suffolk pensioner after he received a festive card at the end of January - only to discover one he sent arrived four months late.

Norman Knock, from Battisford, near Stowmarket, said he "thought it was a bit unusual" to receive a Christmas card from his cousin, posted from nearby Great Finborough in December 2021, on January 31.

The former transport manager said he didn't think too much of it at the time having heard about Royal Mail delays over Christmas.

However, the 86-year-old was then surprised to discover that a Christmas card which he and wife Doreen sent in December only arrived at its destination less than 10 miles away in Stonham Aspal on April 23.

Some Royal Mail deliveries were hampered due to Covid outbreaks - Credit: PA

"We thought the first one was a bit unusual but we didn't make anything of it," Mr Knock said.

"Then we had a big surprise when my wife spoke to a friend she used to work with, and we'd sent them a Christmas card in mid-December, and it arrived on April 23.

"Anyway, it got it in the end!"

Postal deliveries in some areas of Suffolk were hampered by coronavirus-related staff shortages in the months leading up to Christmas.

Mr Knock said he was surprised that the Christmas card he sent only arrived in April - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

In November 2021, deliveries in and around Bury St Edmunds were impacted by a Covid-19 outbreak and other sickness absences.

Royal Mail apologised at the time for the disruption, saying it was experiencing "exceptionally high numbers of staff absences".

"I've heard various things about the post being on the drag, but I thought this was a bit unusual," Mr Knock added.

"We will still be pleased to receive any more late deliveries during 2022."

A spokesman for Royal Mail said: “We are very sorry for the delayed delivery of these two Christmas cards, and we understand the disappointment of the customers concerned.

"The vast majority of mail is delivered safely and on time and we work hard to keep such problems to a minimum.

"Anyone who has concerns over the delivery of their mail should contact the Royal Mail customer service team on 03457 740 740 or via the Royal Mail website at www.royalmail.com.”