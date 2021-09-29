Channel 4 search for second home buyers to appear on TV show
- Credit: Ideal Homes Portugal
TV producers are looking for second home hunters from Suffolk to appear in the next series of a Channel 4 show.
People looking for their dream holiday home could feature in the forthcoming series of Sea, Sun and Selling Houses which will follow would-be buyers as they look for properties in the Algarve area of Portugal.
People who would like to take part will need to be able to purchase a home between October and December 2021.
Experts from Ideal Homes Portugal, which is part of the largest privately owned real estate agency in Europe, will be helping the second home buyers find their dream second home.
Chris White, chairman and founder of Ideal Homes Portugal, said: "The Algarve is such a stunning area.
"We are delighted to be able to showcase it in series five of Sun, Sea and Selling Houses, as we support individual buyers to locate the perfect properties to suit their needs.”
Ideal Homes Portugal is looking for ten buyers in total and more information can be found on their website.
