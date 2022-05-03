Find out where Suffolk's Postcode Lottery winners were this April
- Credit: People's Postcode Lottery
Do you live in one of the lucky streets in Suffolk that hit the jackpot this month?
People living in seven Suffolk addresses were thanking their lucky stars last month after having their postcodes drawn in the People's Postcode Lottery.
All seven of the postcodes won the £1,000 daily prize, the smallest of the three prizes offered by the lottery.
The lucky winning postcodes were:
- IP6 0BP, in Claydon
- IP28 8SL, in Red Lodge
- IP3 0NQ, in Ipswich
- IP32 6AG, in Bury St Edmunds
- IP7 6FL, near Whatfield
- IP27 0LE, in Brandon
- IP31 2ED, in Stanton
This comes after six fortunate streets scooped prizes last month, while in January residents of Wattisfield in north Suffolk managed to win the £30,000 street prize.
Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per ticket.
Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with 33% of ticket money going to good causes.
Most Read
- 1 The 7 cheapest streets to buy a home in Suffolk revealed
- 2 Talks to take place over campervans parking on seafront
- 3 Suffolk private members’ club opens restaurant to the public
- 4 See inside village cafe 'ripe for conversion' on the market for £250,000
- 5 See inside charming £895k home in sought after Suffolk village
- 6 Farewell James Norwood - he scored goals, split opinion and certainly kept things interesting
- 7 Man and woman arrested after theft from Co-op store
- 8 McKenna current second favourite for Watford job
- 9 Fuller Flavour: Support has been incredible - just look at the numbers
- 10 What makes this school Suffolk’s most star-studded school?
With 20 postcodes drawn each day, out of a total of 1.7 million, your daily chances of winning are approximately 1 in 85,000— 500 times more likely than your chances of winning the National Lottery.