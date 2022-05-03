Find out where Suffolk's Postcode Lottery winners were this April

Do you live in one of the lucky streets in Suffolk that hit the jackpot this month?

People living in seven Suffolk addresses were thanking their lucky stars last month after having their postcodes drawn in the People's Postcode Lottery.

All seven of the postcodes won the £1,000 daily prize, the smallest of the three prizes offered by the lottery.

The lucky winning postcodes were:

IP6 0BP, in Claydon

IP28 8SL, in Red Lodge

IP3 0NQ, in Ipswich

IP32 6AG, in Bury St Edmunds

IP7 6FL, near Whatfield

IP27 0LE, in Brandon

IP31 2ED, in Stanton

This comes after six fortunate streets scooped prizes last month, while in January residents of Wattisfield in north Suffolk managed to win the £30,000 street prize.

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per ticket.

Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with 33% of ticket money going to good causes.

With 20 postcodes drawn each day, out of a total of 1.7 million, your daily chances of winning are approximately 1 in 85,000— 500 times more likely than your chances of winning the National Lottery.