All of the Suffolk streets that won the People's Postcode Lottery in June

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:48 AM July 1, 2022
Five streets in Suffolk won the People's Postcode Lottery in June

Five streets in Suffolk won the People's Postcode Lottery in June - Credit: PA

Do you live in one of the lucky streets that hit the jackpot last month?

From Bury St Edmunds to Felixstowe, people in streets across Suffolk were raking in the cash after discovering they had won the People's Postcode Lottery.

Five postcodes in the county were winners of the £1,000 daily prize by the People's Postcode Lottery in June.

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a Â£30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford

Did your street win in the People's Postcode Lottery? - Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

The winners were:

  • Minden Close, Bury St Edmunds (IP33 1XZ)
  • Hornbeam Road, Stowupland (IP14 4DJ)
  • Hintlesham Drive, Felixstowe (IP11 2YW)
  • The Street, Easton (IP13 7RF)
  • Mutford Wood, Carlton Colville (NR33 8HE)

Playing the Postcode Lottery costs £10 per month, with a third of ticket money going to good causes.

