Suffolk personal trainer heading to Spartan world championships

23 March, 2019 - 19:00
Jade Skillen, from Newmarket, was crowned Spartan regional champion last year Picture: SPARTAN RACE

Jade Skillen, from Newmarket, was crowned Spartan regional champion last year Picture: SPARTAN RACE

Archant

A Suffolk personal trainer will take part in the world championships of a popular obstacle course race after being crowned regional champion last year.

The 27-year-old former West Suffolk College student will take part in the world championships Picture: SPARTANThe 27-year-old former West Suffolk College student will take part in the world championships Picture: SPARTAN

Jade Skillen, from Newmarket, became Spartan UK and Ireland regional champion last year after gaining the highest number of points over five races.

Spartan Race is a series of obstacle races of varying distance and difficulty ranging from three miles to marathon distances held in more than 20 countries.

Participants tackle obstacles such as the spear throw, inverted wall, monkey bars and barbed wire crawl.

Miss Skillen, a former student at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds, amassed her points total after taking part in two sprint races (5km, 20 obstacles), two super races (13km, 25 obstacles) and one ‘beast’ race (21km, 30 obstacles).

The personal trainer will compete in Lake Tahoe, USA Picture: SPARTANThe personal trainer will compete in Lake Tahoe, USA Picture: SPARTAN

After setting up her own fitness business, the former Ipswich Town Ladies player said she was seeking the thrill of competition once again.

“My first ever Spartan race was five years ago and I just took part for fun,” she said. “I had absolutely no idea what I was doing, but I still managed to come second that day. It was then that I realised I should definitely sign up for another one.”

The 2019 schedule for Spartan UK and Ireland races has now been released and Miss Skillen says she has been training hard ahead of events in both the UK and abroad.

“I am taking part in every UK race this year and I have signed up to three races abroad, including the world championships in Lake Tahoe, USA,” she said.

Jade was crowned 2018 regional champion Picture: SPARTANJade was crowned 2018 regional champion Picture: SPARTAN

“I find Spartan the most challenging of the events that I take part in due to the strength aspects of the courses.

The 27-year-old is also encouraging others to consider signing up for a Spartan event.

She said: “There are different race categories for all levels of fitness and experience. The feeling at the finish line will be unlike anything you’ve felt before. Every person around the course, the marshals, the other runners are so supportive.”

For more information on Spartan and to register, visit www.spartanrace.uk/en

Topic Tags:

