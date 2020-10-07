Masked man tries to rob three shops in 30 minutes

A masked man has attempted to rob three shops in Newmarket, Kentford and Mildenhall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A masked man attempted to rob three shops in Kentford, Mildenhall and Newmarket in the space of half an hour.

The first incident happened around 6.15am Wednesday, October 7 at a petrol station in Bury Road, Newmarket, where a man entered the shop and demanded money while making threats with a wine bottle.

He was unsuccessful however and left the shop on foot, wine bottle in hand.

He is described as white, around 5ft 3in tall and was wearing a grey hooded top, black trousers and a blue face mask.

No more than 15 minutes later, a man entered Kentford Service Station in Bury Road, Kentford and made a similar demand for cash.

Police say he made an attempt to grab cash from the till but, when refused by staff, hit a female member of staff on the head with a box of tin foil before fleeing on foot.

Again, no more than 15 minutes later, police received reports of a similar incident at McColls in Market Place, Mildenhall, where a man attempted to grab money from the till after purchasing two eggs.

The man failed to get any cash from the till and fled on foot before entering a “red coloured vehicle” as a passenger.

A police spokesman confirmed no-one was hurt during any of the incidents and added all three have been linked.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour at the time of any of the incidents, has dash cam footage of any suspicious activity or knows those involved, is asked to call Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting CADs 50 or 51 of October 7.