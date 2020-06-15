E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Community pharmacies claim they are ‘on the brink of bankruptcy’

PUBLISHED: 05:30 16 June 2020

Dr Cephas Asiamah, superintendent pharmacist at Leiston Pharmacy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dr Cephas Asiamah, superintendent pharmacist at Leiston Pharmacy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A community pharmacy in Leiston has joined a national fight to save pharmacies across the UK - amid reports a lack of funding leaves them operating at a loss.

Leiston pharmacy is putting stickers on customers' precriptions to help raise awareness of the campaign for pharmacies Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLeiston pharmacy is putting stickers on customers' precriptions to help raise awareness of the campaign for pharmacies Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Cephas Asiamah, the superintendent pharmacist at the Leiston practice, has spoken up about the importance of the petition, which already has over 15,000 signatures.

“We the pharmacy are not under threat ourselves right now,” he said. “But you never know what might happen in the future and there are pharmacies at risk across the country.”

Numark, the company which owns the Leiston Pharmacy, launched the campaign on June 4, as well as releasing an open letter from managing director Jeremy Meader.

However, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) says it has reduced the services pharmacies are expected to deliver and maintained their full funding, to help them during the coronavirus crisis.

He wrote: “Community pharmacies and their teams have been faced with unprecedented challenges in dealing with the outbreak of Covid-19.

You may also want to watch:

“Pharmacy has proven itself to be an invaluable resource on the front line of healthcare, providing lifesaving prescription services, support, advice and reassurance to patients and their families when they need it most.”

Mr Meader claims the government has removed over £200million of funding during the last four years through austerity measures.

The sector is under significant financial pressure and over half of all pharmacies in England have reported they are operating at a loss – leaving them open to the risk of closure at a time of great need.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Pharmacy teams are doing an incredible job on the frontline providing vital medicines and advice to people when they need it most.

“To support pharmacies during these unprecedented times, we have reduced the services they are expected to deliver, maintained their full funding, provided £350 million in extra advanced payments to aid cash flow and fully funded the extra services we have commissioned.”

Mr Asiamah and his staff at Leiston pharmacy are adding stickers to each of their prescription bags spreading awareness about the campaign.

Mr Meader added: “The consequences of pharmacy closures would be unimaginable and we want to ensure this doesn’t happen, but we can’t do it alone, we need your help.”

MORE: Suffolk pharmacies – The opening times you need to know

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Community pharmacies claim they are ‘on the brink of bankruptcy’

Dr Cephas Asiamah, superintendent pharmacist at Leiston Pharmacy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Celebrated chefs launch home delivery service for fast food delicacy

Regis Crépy at their Amélie fast food restaurant, has not be idle during lockdown Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boy, 4, facing heartbreak after beloved pet dogs stolen from farm

Dash is a working springer spaniel, with a while chest and small white patch on the back of his left paw. He was stolen from a farm on June 10 Picture: JOHN LEACH
Drive 24