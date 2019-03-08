Find out which pharmacies will be open on bank holiday Monday
PUBLISHED: 15:43 02 May 2019
Archant
Take a look at our guide to see which pharmacies in Suffolk and north Essex will be open on bank holiday Monday, May 6.
Many places will close this bank holiday Monday so make sure you know where you can go incase you need quick access to a pharmacy.
If you need medical help over the holiday period, and it's not an emergency, NHS111 is open 24/7 for advice and they can direct you to the most appropriate service. In a medical emergency where there may be a risk to life, always call 999.
Aldeburgh
Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street – 10am to 3pm.
Beccles
Boots Pharmacy, 5 New Market – 10am to 4pm.
Tesco, George Westwood Way – noon to 4pm.
Braintree
Boots, 7 George Yard, Sandpit Lane – 10am to 4pm.
Brandon
Boots, 1 Bury Road – 11am to 3pm.
Brightlingsea
Boots, 52 Victoria Place – 10am to 2pm.
Bungay
Boots, 28 St Johns Road – 8am to 6pm.
Bury St Edmunds
Asda, Western Way – 9am to 6pm.
Boots, 11-13 Cornhill – 9am to 5pm.
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Bedingfeld Way – 9am to 5pm.
Tesco, St Saviour's Interchange – noon to 4pm.
Chelmsford
Boots, 29 The Meadows – 10.30am to 4.30pm.
Boots, 43 High Chelmer – 10.30am to 4.30pm.
Boots, Chelmer Village Retail Park – 10.30am to 4.30pm.
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, White Hart Lane – 9am to 5pm.
Morrisons, Copperfield Road, North Melbourne – 10am to 4pm.
Tesco, 47-53 Springfield Road – noon to 4pm.
Tesco, Princes Road – noon to 4pm.
Clacton on Sea
Boots, 15 North Road – 10am to 2pm.
Boots, 54-62 Pier Avenue – 10am to 4pm.
Prescription 2 You Healthcare, 89-91 Pier Avenue – 10am to 4pm.
Colchester
Asda, Petrolea close – 9am to 6pm.
Boots, 2-4 Plume Avenue – 11am to 3pm.
Boots, 4-6 Lion Walk – 10.30am to 4.30pm.
Tesco, Highwoods Square – noon to 4pm.
Felixstowe
Boots Pharmacy, 86 Hamilton Road – 10am to 4pm.
Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue – 10am to 4pm.
Frinton
Boots, Connaught Avenue – 10am to 3pm.
Hadleigh
Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Health Centre, Market Place – 10am to noon.
Halstead
Boots, 69-71 High Street – 10am to 4pm.
Harwich
Boots, 224-226 High Street – 10am to 2pm.
Haverhill
Boots, 15 High St – 10am to 4pm.
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Haycocks Road – 9am to 5pm.
Tesco, Cangle Road – noon to 4pm.
Ipswich
Asda, Goddard Road – 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm.
Boots, 5 Buttermarket Shopping Centre – 10.30am to 4.30pm.
Boots, 5 Tavern Street – 10.30am to 4.30pm.
Boots, 58 Queens Way – 8am to 6pm.
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Warren Heath, Felixstowe Road – 9am to 5pm.
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Hadleigh Road – 9am to 5pm.
Morrisons, Sproughton Road – 10am to 4pm.
Tesco, Copdock, 42 London Road – noon to 4pm.
Kesgrave
Tesco, Ropes Drive – noon to 4pm.
Lowestoft
Asda, Horn Hill – 9am to 6pm.
Boots, 76a London Road North – 10am to 4pm.
Manningtree
Boots, Station Road – 11am to 3pm.
Martlesham Heath
Tesco, Anson Road – noon to 4pm.
Newmarket
Boots, 82 High Street – 10am to 4pm.
Tesco, Fordham Road – noon to 4pm.
Southwold
Queen Street Pharmacy, Queen Street – 10am to 4pm.
Stanway, Colchester
Boots, Fiveways Retail Park – 10am to 4pm.
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Western Approach – 9am to 5pm.
Stowmarket
Asda, 8-9 Wilkes Way – 9am to 6pm.
Boots, 21 Ipswich Street – 10am to 4pm.
Tesco, Cedars Link Road – noon to 4pm.
Sudbury
Boots, 12-14 Market Hill – 9am to 5pm.
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Cornard Road – 9am to 5pm.
Tesco, Springlands Way – noon to 4pm.
West Mersea
Boots, 37 Barfield Road – 10am to 4pm.
Woodbridge
Boots, 58 Thoroughfare – 10am to 4pm.