Philharmonic Orchestra inspires Suffolk children to enjoy classical music

PUBLISHED: 17:19 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 26 February 2020

Young musicians Ned, Helena, Georgia, Noah, Tillie and Freya at Holbrook primary school play alongside Suffolk Philharmonic Orchestra Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Children at Holbrook Primary School had a special visit today from the Suffolk Philharmonic Orchestra which inspired them to enjoy classical music.

There was a performance from the orchestra after which they gave a talk explaining some of the history of the music and what motivated them to get involved.

Chris Perry, head teacher of the school, said: "The pupils were absolutely mesmerised by their performance.

"A lot of young children don't like classical so it was good to see them enjoy it."

Melodies from Peter and the Wolf were played alongside visualisation work where the audience imagined themselves carried away on sandy beaches.

Mr Perry says the school has many musical students with a band and a choir, which is due to perform at Snape Maltings in the future.

He added: "When the orchestra asked who wanted to get involved in classical music, 90% of hands went up."

