Take a look at award-winning wildlife pictures - taken by Suffolk photographer
PUBLISHED: 19:00 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:00 15 September 2019
Stunning images of a Blue Tit have won a photographer from Orford a prestigious British Wildlife Photography Award.
Paul Sawer, who takes photographs around RSPB Minsmere has scooped the award for British Seasons.
One of the portraits of the Blue Tit features the bird sitting in the snow amongst snowdrops - with each of the four photographs entered representing a different season.
Mr Sawer's photographs will now form part of an exhibition which will go on tour starting in London on Tuesday, September 17.
On his website the photographer says: " I have an extensive library of photographs covering many wildlife subjects, with British birds being a particular passion."
This year the British Wildlife Photography Awards have focused on coasts with conservationist and presenter Mark Carwardine saying the UK and Ireland are surrounded by some of the "richest seas in the world", warning that society is doing a bad job of looking after them.