E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Take a look at award-winning wildlife pictures - taken by Suffolk photographer

PUBLISHED: 19:00 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:00 15 September 2019

Paul Sawer from Orford in Suffolk, came first in the British seasons category in this year's British Wildlife Photography Awards Picture: PAUL SAWER/PA WIRE

Paul Sawer from Orford in Suffolk, came first in the British seasons category in this year's British Wildlife Photography Awards Picture: PAUL SAWER/PA WIRE

Stunning images of a Blue Tit have won a photographer from Orford a prestigious British Wildlife Photography Award.

Paul Sawer's photographs of Blue Tits through the seasons have won him a British Wildlife Photography Award Picture: PAUL SAWER/PA WIREPaul Sawer's photographs of Blue Tits through the seasons have won him a British Wildlife Photography Award Picture: PAUL SAWER/PA WIRE

Paul Sawer, who takes photographs around RSPB Minsmere has scooped the award for British Seasons.

You may also want to watch:

One of the portraits of the Blue Tit features the bird sitting in the snow amongst snowdrops - with each of the four photographs entered representing a different season.

Mr Sawer's photographs will now form part of an exhibition which will go on tour starting in London on Tuesday, September 17.

Paul Sawer's photographs of Blue Tits through the seasons have won him a British Wildlife Photography Award Picture: PAUL SAWER/PA WIREPaul Sawer's photographs of Blue Tits through the seasons have won him a British Wildlife Photography Award Picture: PAUL SAWER/PA WIRE

On his website the photographer says: " I have an extensive library of photographs covering many wildlife subjects, with British birds being a particular passion."

This year the British Wildlife Photography Awards have focused on coasts with conservationist and presenter Mark Carwardine saying the UK and Ireland are surrounded by some of the "richest seas in the world", warning that society is doing a bad job of looking after them.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First pictures show the extent of chicken spill which closed A14 for hours

The clean up operation is continuing on the road Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lane on A14 reopens but traffic chaos continues following lorry spill

A lorry has shed its load on the A14 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Cyclist dies in crash on rural road

The cyclist died following a collision with a van on the B1077 Shelfanger Road, near Diss. Picture: Google

Most Read

First pictures show the extent of chicken spill which closed A14 for hours

The clean up operation is continuing on the road Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lane on A14 reopens but traffic chaos continues following lorry spill

A lorry has shed its load on the A14 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Cyclist dies in crash on rural road

The cyclist died following a collision with a van on the B1077 Shelfanger Road, near Diss. Picture: Google

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Thousands meet in Love Minsmere campaign against new power station at Sizewell C

Thousands of protesters got together to show their love for Minsmere. Picture: SAMBUTCHER.NET

Spurs loanee Georgiou itching to make his full Town debut

Anthony Georgiou has made four substitute appearances for Ipswich Town since arriving on loan from Tottenham. Photo: Pagepix

Stow plunder seven goals to sink Woodpeckers

Jubilant Stowmarket Town players celebrate another goal during their 7-0 home win over Woodbridge Town. Picture: PAUL LEECH

‘Pretty bleak’: Packed public meeting warned of ‘devastating’ effects of Sizewell C nuclear power station

Richard Cuttell speaking at the public meeting held at St Peter's Church, Theberton over Sizewell C. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists