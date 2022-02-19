Suffolk photographer scoops two awards in national competition

A Suffolk photographer won two best photo of the year awards in two different categories - Credit: Alison McKenny/Sally Slack Photography

Alison McKenny, a photographer based in Stoke by Clare, has won two categories in the much-contested Guild of Photographers' Image of the Year Competition.

The guild is a UK-based association for photographers. Each year it runs an online monthly photographic competition with awards given to the best entries.

Alison McKenny won two photography awards - Credit: Sally Slack Photography

During 2021, the competition has attracted over 13,000 entries from photographers.

From all the entries across the year, the guild’s judges selected two of Alison McKenny’s images to win both the 'Baby and Toddler' category, and the 'Children’s Portraiture' category.

Of the thousands of entries just 10 images in each category go forward to the annual Image of the Year Final, four images by Alison McKenny were selected as finalists in total.

Guild director Lesley Thirsk said: “One of the guild’s aims is to drive standards and creativity amongst photographers. Our competition certainly does that, for the standard of the entries we see each month is quite staggering.

"To have an image recognised by the guild in the monthly competition with a Bronze, Silver or Gold Bar is difficult enough, so to have an image selected as being one of the best in a category for the end of year final is, without doubt, an incredible achievement, and shows just how talented a photographer, Alison McKenny is.”

Alison McKenny's winning photo for the children's portraiture category - Credit: Alison McKenny

Alison said: “I have been a professional new-born and portrait photographer since 2011 and I’ve entered a number of competitions over the years, including the Guild of Photographers' Image of the Year Award.

"Although I’ve been lucky enough to win Bronze and Silver bars in monthly competitions, which I’m very proud of, and I got 2nd place in the International ‘Portrait Masters’ competition in the 'New-born' category, I have never actually come first.

"So to have four of my images get to the finals was incredible and so exciting, but to win first place out of thousands of entries, in two categories at this year’s Guilds Image of the year Awards is just amazing.

" I can’t stop smiling when I think about it."

Alison's winning photo for the baby & toddler category - Credit: Alison McKenny

To find out more about Alison McKenny visit her website at: AlisonMcKennyPhotography.com.