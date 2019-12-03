E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk photographers snap this morning's stunning sunrise

PUBLISHED: 10:34 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 03 December 2019

The spectacular sunset over Minsmere this morning Picture: ALLAN KING

The spectacular sunset over Minsmere this morning Picture: ALLAN KING

Suffolk woke to a spectacular sunrise this morning as the county was covered in a layer of frost.

Sunrise over icy Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE CURTISSunrise over icy Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE CURTIS

As the sun loomed over the horizon, the county's early risers were in for a treat.

The sunrise at Thorpeness Picture: CHARLOTTE TEAGERThe sunrise at Thorpeness Picture: CHARLOTTE TEAGER

Glowing orange as it rose into the sky, those with a camera handy couldn't resist snapping an image.

Mulitcoloured skies lit up suffolk this morning Picture: @RochelleK1994Mulitcoloured skies lit up suffolk this morning Picture: @RochelleK1994

Although motorists had to get out the de-icer this morning, Suffolk is set for a dry and relatively mild day for this time of year, with temperatures set to reach 6 (42.8F) or 7C (44.6F) this afternoon.

Adam Dury, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: "It will be a dry day today with a few bits and pieces of cloud around.

Dramatic skies on the morning walk Picture: PAUL GOODEDramatic skies on the morning walk Picture: PAUL GOODE

"We should see highs of 6-7C this afternoon."

If you have any photos of this morning's sunrise, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

