Gallery
Suffolk photographers snap this morning's stunning sunrise
PUBLISHED: 10:34 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 03 December 2019
Archant
Suffolk woke to a spectacular sunrise this morning as the county was covered in a layer of frost.
Sunrise over icy Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE CURTIS
As the sun loomed over the horizon, the county's early risers were in for a treat.
The sunrise at Thorpeness Picture: CHARLOTTE TEAGER
Glowing orange as it rose into the sky, those with a camera handy couldn't resist snapping an image.
Mulitcoloured skies lit up suffolk this morning Picture: @RochelleK1994
Although motorists had to get out the de-icer this morning, Suffolk is set for a dry and relatively mild day for this time of year, with temperatures set to reach 6 (42.8F) or 7C (44.6F) this afternoon.
Adam Dury, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: "It will be a dry day today with a few bits and pieces of cloud around.
Dramatic skies on the morning walk Picture: PAUL GOODE
"We should see highs of 6-7C this afternoon."
If you have any photos of this morning's sunrise, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk