Photo shows devastation of huge fire at Suffolk farmhouse

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:03 AM September 29, 2022
The roof of a farmhouse in mid Suffolk has been destroyed after a fire - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

A picture has been released of a devastating house fire in mid Suffolk. 

Firefighters were called to the fire that broke out in a farmhouse on Morley's Lane in Gislingham at about 1.50pm on Wednesday. 

The blaze destroyed the roof space of the property, which is understood to be a Grade II listed property. 

Nobody was injured and all persons were accounted for, a spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said. 

At its height, a total of six fire appliances were at the scene of the blaze with pumps from both Suffolk and Norfolk attending the incident, and there was a number of appliances on standby. 

The aerial appliance were called to the blaze. 

A 'stop' was called at 4.12pm yesterday by the fire service. 

