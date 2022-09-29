Photo shows devastation of huge fire at Suffolk farmhouse

The roof of a farmhouse in mid Suffolk has been destroyed after a fire - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

A picture has been released of a devastating house fire in mid Suffolk.

Firefighters were called to the fire that broke out in a farmhouse on Morley's Lane in Gislingham at about 1.50pm on Wednesday.

The blaze destroyed the roof space of the property, which is understood to be a Grade II listed property.

Nobody was injured and all persons were accounted for, a spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

At its height, a total of six fire appliances were at the scene of the blaze with pumps from both Suffolk and Norfolk attending the incident, and there was a number of appliances on standby.

The aerial appliance were called to the blaze.

A 'stop' was called at 4.12pm yesterday by the fire service.