Four fire engines called to pig stuck in ditch 'filling with rain water'
Published: 3:44 PM January 8, 2022
- Credit: Archant
Firefighters are currently assisting a pig which has become stuck in a ditch that is filling with rain water near Mildenhall.
Crews were called just after 2pm today to the stuck animal in Tuddenham Road, Herringswell.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the pig is stuck in a six foot ditch which currently has around six inches of water in it.
They added: "We are waiting for a vet to arrive to sedate the animal so we can begin lifting it out."
Appliances from Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Newmarket are in attendance.