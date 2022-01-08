News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Four fire engines called to pig stuck in ditch 'filling with rain water'

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:44 PM January 8, 2022
Suffolk Fire and Rescue fire engine. File photo

Fire crews are currently working to rescue a pig that has become stuck in a ditch near Mildenhall - Credit: Archant

Firefighters are currently assisting a pig which has become stuck in a ditch that is filling with rain water near Mildenhall.  

Crews were called just after 2pm today to the stuck animal in Tuddenham Road, Herringswell. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the pig is stuck in a six foot ditch which currently has around six inches of water in it. 

They added: "We are waiting for a vet to arrive to sedate the animal so we can begin lifting it out."

Appliances from Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Newmarket are in attendance. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Mildenhall News

