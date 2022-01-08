Four fire engines called to pig stuck in ditch 'filling with rain water'

Fire crews are currently working to rescue a pig that has become stuck in a ditch near Mildenhall - Credit: Archant

Firefighters are currently assisting a pig which has become stuck in a ditch that is filling with rain water near Mildenhall.

Crews were called just after 2pm today to the stuck animal in Tuddenham Road, Herringswell.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the pig is stuck in a six foot ditch which currently has around six inches of water in it.

They added: "We are waiting for a vet to arrive to sedate the animal so we can begin lifting it out."

Appliances from Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Newmarket are in attendance.